Name: Gavin Lawrence
Age: 17
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 lbs.
High school: Beverly High
Year in school: Seniorition: Defense, but recently switched to forward
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I use the 2s Pro skates, Bauer Sync 87 flex p28 curve like Auston Matthews, and the Hyperlite Bauer helmet with white earloops and strap.
You recently played right wing this past Saturday after playing on defense for the first eight games. Will that be permanent?: I’ve played defense my whole life, but this past Select hockey season in the fall I played left wing for the Greater Boston Vipers, so I’ve had a taste for an offensive playstyle. Even as a defenseman, I’ve always been a two-way defender, so the switch to the offense will allow me to showcase my scoring ability. Playing lacrosse I’ve always played attack, so having a knack for points and the fire under me to produce offense has always been inside me.
Which part of your game did you once feel was a weakness but is now a strength?: I once had trouble with my shot as a younger, smaller player, but the past two summers I’ve really focused on the speed of release and accuracy of my shot. It’s really proven to help shoot from the blue line and deceive goaltenders from wherever I’m shooting.
What’s a movie or TV show you’ve recently watched that you’d recommend?: I’m a huge Brad Pitt fan and recently watched Fight Club. As an adolescent male, it put into perspective to me what it means to truly take control of your own life. Obviously in the movie it’s more exaggerated, but it motivated me to make my own decisions with my life and break societal limitations.
Where in Beverly is your go-to place for food, and what are you getting most often when you go there?: I love a buffalo finger cheesesteak with salt and pepper with a Powerade and BBQ chips from Super Sub; it never fails to satisfy my cravings. The spiciness mixed with the savory cheese and steak is the perfect mixture of pallets for my liking.
If you could change anything about the high school, what would it be?: I would love a rink on campus. Being able to walk to practice and have a rink just for our high school would boost our program exponentially. Having a rink with Orange-and-Black coloring inside would be really inspiring.
Which of your teammates knows you best?: I would say my goaltender, Dylan Hunter. We’ve shared a very strong bond for years, and he knows too much about me and knows how to make me crack a smile even in the worst of times. Our families are very close, he’s helped me through a lot in my life, and he understands me very well.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?: I’d like a young Leonardo DiCaprio or a Timothee Chalamet. They both have some great hair like myself and are amazing actors. I think they’re very flexible actors and would be able to encapsulate my personality, as I’m very different around different people. I think them being able to fluctuate their acting styles throughout the movie would be key.
Who runs the music in the Panthers’ locker room?: Me and Brad McAlpine run the aux. I’m hoping the team likes what we play, because no one has said anything about it yet, Usually we’re big Drake fans, and a lot of electro-house music gets the boys buzzing, I also like some Jay-Z and Rihanna to get the boys dialed in for a big game. Our (assistant) coach, Andrew Irving, disapproves and keeps telling us he’ll put us on to his music — but has yet to take the speaker from us.
At 0-9 on the season, things obviously haven’t gone the way you or your teammates would have hoped. What can you do to help turn things around in the second half?: We need to change our mindset and stop looking at and talking about our record. Our head coach, Andy Scott, has a great point about manifesting positivity: we need to stay positive no matter what the score or record. That’s the only way we’ll be able to thrive as a team; as soon as our mindset goes south, so does our game.
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram?: I’m addicted to TikTok, personally. I usually see a lot of Jack Hughes and Trevor Zegras edits, which I send to Thomas Simeone, a sophomore defenseman on our team. I think me and him share an idol in those two young NHL players, and it’s funny to see the videos we see on our feed.
Can you tell us about your plans after graduation: I’m leaning towards going to Bridgton Academy, a post-graduate school to continue my hockey career. Andrew Irving went there as well. I visited and loved the vibe the school has to offer, and I think it’s a great place to take my future. But my Plan B is to become a computer scientist or even a screenwriter. Art is a big part of my life and I love to be creative; I think that school would allow me to flourish artistically.
— As told to Phil Stacey