Name: Jeff Hallinan
Age: 17
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 lbs.
High school: Beverly High
Year in school: Senior
Position: Left Wing
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: The skates I use are the Bauer Supreme S29s; those were a perfect fit, so I had to get them. For my stick, I use the Bauer Supreme 3S Pro. I love how light it is; it’s by far the most comfortable stick I’ve ever held in my hands. My helmet is the Bauer Re-AKT. That is just ol’ reliable; it’s been doing me good since freshman year.
What’s your favorite thing about the holiday season?: Definitely Christmas break and the start of hockey season.
What’s the one gift you hope Santa leaves you under the Christmas tree more than any other?: A playoff run with the boys.
How has it been being able to go back into locker rooms before and after practices this season with your teammates?: I think before we took it for granted, but now it’s awesome to be all together in the same room.
What’s the one food you can’t live without?: I definitely can’t go without my grandmother’s (Mammy) breakfast. Her food is the best I’ve ever had.
What is your favorite class in school?: Statistics with Mrs. (Jan) MacDonald has to be my favorite. I enjoy the material, and we always have a good laugh.
You’ve got a breakaway with one minute remaining in a tie game. What move are you going with the beat the goalie?: I always shoot the puck looking for the top left corner. If you hit the sweet spot right over the shoulder it always works.
Which of your opponents has the best sweater?: I’d have to go with Swampscott. I like the light and dark blue color scheme, and the logo is simple.
How many Christmas gifts are you giving out this year?: I’ll be giving out Christmas gifts to my parents, grandparents, and my brother Steve. The total amount of gifts will be about 4 or 5.
Who is the funniest guy on the Panthers?: The funniest guy in the room is definitely Willy ten Hope. He knows exactly when — and how — to get a laugh out of the team.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I’d like to think I make a very good vanilla frappe.
What’s the best show you’ve binge watched lately?: It 100% has to be The Office. It doesn’t matter how many times I watch it; I will always laugh every episode.
— As told to Phil Stacey