Name: Chris Stevens
Age: 18
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 lbs.
High school: Bishop Fenwick
Hometown: Peabody
Year in school: Senior
Position: Left wing
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I mainly use Bauer for my skates and pads, but I use CCM for my gloves and helmet. I use the Warrior QRE10 for my sticks; they have the best feel and give me the best release for my shot.
What was the best gift you received for Christmas?: A pair of Birkenstocks. They’ree comfortable and a great thing to wear after taking off hockey skates.
Are you planning on making any New Year’s resolutions?: I’m going to try to start eating better. Having a good diet is key to performing well on the ice. I think I can stick to it, but it’s going to be tough since I have a bit of a sweet tooth.
Which defenseman on your team is the toughest to beat 1-on-1 in practice?: It’s between Matt O’Connor, Anthony Sasso, or Cam Anderson. All three of them are strong skaters and don’t give you a lot of room, so it’s tough to make a move and get to the net.
You’ve been given enough money to buy any three authentic hockey jerseys in the world. Which three are you getting?: The three jerseys I’d get are a reverse retro Patrice Bergeron, a home Auston Matthews, and a Nathan Mackinnon alternate.
What’s your favorite rink to play in?: Connery Rink in Lynn. The atmosphere there is unlike any other. The fans are right at the glass, and the noise is unbelievable.
What’s your absolute favorite way to score a goal?: Walking off the wall and shooting the puck off the post and in. The noise the post makes is the best sound in hockey — especially when the puck goes in the net.
Speaking of scoring, how do you think your team can increase its goal production in 2023?: B y getting shots and capitalizing on rebounds. Keeping it simple and getting to the net are ways most high school teams score.
What made you choose to attend Bishop Fenwick?: I decided to go to Bishop Fenwick because of the strong academics, the community, and strong athletics. Being able to represent Bishop Fenwick is an honor; it means a lot to me. Something I love about Fenwick is the community; everyone welcomes each other. It’s like we are on big family.
Who is the best pure athlete on your team?: Manny Alvarez Segee. He’s one of the best players on the ice and lacrosse field. It seems like any sport he plays he’s good at.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I do well in school. Most people just think of me as an athlete, but I put a lot of time into my academics as well.
What would be your dream college to attend?: Boston College. When I was younger, I used to go to a lot of their hockey games and I always wanted to play hockey there. I want to major in finance and continue playing hockey. I want to stay in a the New England area, but if I got a chance to play hockey somewhere out of the area I’d take that opportunity.
— As told to Phil Stacey