Name: Mark Wilson
Age: 18
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 160 lbs.
High School: Bishop Fenwick
Hometown: Georgetown
Year in School: Senior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I use Bauer Vapor skates. I’ve stuck with Vapor skates my whole life because I like how they fit my feet. The skates I have currently I’ve had for three years. The stick I use is the Bauer Vapor Fly Lite. I enjoy the low kick point on this stick because I’m a player that takes more snapshots and wrist shots rather than slapshots. The helmet I use is the Re-Act 150. I just recently got this helmet because on my old helmet, one of the screws rusted out.
What made you decide to attend Bishop Fenwick?: 2. I felt it was the best option for me overall. My other option was to stay at my hometown high school in Georgetown, where they combine with Pentucket for hockey. I like Fenwick mainly because of the people that go there. It’s a great community and I’ve made new friends there through hockey and outside of hockey.
Can you tell us about your game-winning goal to beat Archbishop Williams recently?: It was huge for the team. The goal got us our second win of the season and provided us with some motivation, considering that Archbishop Williams was a good team. Anthony Sasso hit me with a pass coming through center ice, just like we practice. I then went on to split the defense and went low blocker side on the goalie. That was my first goal of the season and the first game winner of my high school career.
Take us inside the Crusaders’ locker room and tell us a.) who the funniest kid on the team is; b.) who runs the music; c.) Who has the respect of everyone in the room; and d.) who’s the best at rallying you guys when things are down?: A.) There are a good amount of funny kids with different types of humor. I personally think the funniest people on the team are Manny Alvarez-Segee and Kevin Wood, with his classic saying “grow up”.
B.) The person on aux has migrated throughout the season. It started with Dan Reddick, then went to Dillon Bloom, then stuck with Dylan Knizak for a little while, and is now in the hands of Gerry Visconti. At one point before one of our games, a coach was even on aux and played classic throwbacks.
C.) Mike Fargi is someone everyone has respect for in the locker room when he’s talking. When he tells someone to do something, they do it. I also believe the team has a lot of respect for Mike because of how far he’s come from when he had his shoulder surgery and didn’t know at the time if he was going to be able to play this season or not.
D.) When it comes to rallying the boys when we’re down, Max Viera always has something to say. Max knows the game very well; he helps guys when they make mistakes and how to fix them.
What’s something most people wouldn’t know about you?: I have a lake house. At my lake house me and my longtime friend Brandon Farrin water ski, wake-surf, and go jet skiing. This is where I’ve spent my summers my whole life. The house has been in my family for three generations going all the way back to my dad’s gramps, who first got my dad into hockey.
What is the chemistry like between you and your linemates?: My current linemates are Max Viera and Manny Alvarez-Segee; the chemistry the three of us have is great. All three of us will know where each other are on the ice at almost all times. This chemistry does not just come through us being good hockey players, but also being good friends. Both Max and Manny are people I enjoy talking to, whether it be about hockey or everyday life, and this allows us to better communicate when we’re playing on the ice.
Can you tell us about your all-time favorite hockey memory?: I think it’d have to be making the state playoffs my sophomore year and being in that type of environment. Even though — I didn’t get a lot of ice time that year, I still enjoyed being on that team and hope to accomplish the same thing this year and more.
What do you feel your team needs to do in order to create more offense moving forward?: We need to get more pucks in deep and forecheck hard. More opportunities will come if we start to do this more often. There are times where players should carry the puck in the zone and try to make a play, but if you have nothing else to do with it, dump the puck in the zone and forecheck. This is what Coach (Jim) Quinlan likes to refer to as “hockey sense”.
If you couldn’t play hockey, what other winter sport at Fenwick do you think you’d be the best at?: I’d choose track and field and do some sort of short distance running event, since I’m kind of fast and am used to the short bursts of energy from hockey.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I can see myself still living in the Massachusetts area and having a job. By then I don’t think I’ll be playing hockey unless it’s in a beer league, but I do plan on playing on the club team at Sacred Heart University, where I’ll be attending next fall. By the end of those 10 years it would be nice to have a family, but only time will tell what that outcome will be.
— As told to Phil Stacey