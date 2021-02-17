One-Timers with .... Danvers' Connor Horn 

Name: Connor Horn
Age: 16
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 lbs.
High school: Danvers High
Year in school: Junior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: My skates are Bauers: I've always worn this brand since I was young. My stick is a CCM; it gives me a better shot as a defenseman. My helmet is also a Bauer; it's the most comfortable.
How have you dealt with all the changes surrounding COVID-19 protocols this season?: I've made the best of it while having to always wear a mask, getting dressed without locker rooms and maintaining a safe distance. I'm just happy we have the opportunity to play this season.
What's one food that you can't live without?: A bacon cheeseburger, because my dad makes the best ones.
You really seem to have come into your own as an impact defenseman for the Falcons this season. What area of your game do you feel like you've improved the most in?: I feel like I've most improved in my physical toughness. I spent many hours working out in the gym.
What's your biggest pet peeve when it comes to hockey?: When a referee misses a penalty.
Which of your teammates absolutely lights it up during practices?: (Senior captain) Brian Taylor, because he's always passionate to win and is so strong in any position he plays.
What's your favorite class at Danvers High?: DECA with Ms. Meghan Symmes Beaulieu, because it's made me a stronger public speaker and taught me how to create a business plan.
What's been your favorite rink to play at this season, since you haven't been able to play at Bourque Arena?: My favorite has been Talbot Rink in Gloucester, because it's bigger than most rinks we play in.
You've been giving enough money to buy any three hockey jerseys on the planet. Which jerseys are you getting?: I'd get a white Bruins 2019 Winter Classic Jake DeBrusk No. 74 jersey, because I like the old fashioned design. Next I'd get a special edition red Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin jersey, because I like the Eagle logo design on the front. Lastly, I'd get a yellow 2010 Bruins Winter Classic Tim Thomas jersey, because we share the same birthday and he was my favorite player when I was younger.
What are your three must-listen-to songs right now?: "Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crue, "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC and "Enter Sandman" by Metallica, because they all get me pumped up before playing.
What's something that most people wouldn't know about you?: Most people wouldn't know that I'm a pretty good magician.
— As told to Phil Stacey
