Name: Jake Ryan
Age: 18
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 lbs.
High school: Danvers High
Hometown: Danvers
Year in school: Senior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I wear Bauer Vapor skates that are molded to fit me, which helps with my speed and agility on the ice. For my stick I use the Bauer Vapor Hyperlite because I like the way it feels, and it fits my playing style of a quick release. For my helmet I’ve been wearing CCM brand since I started skating. As a freshman, the team switched from a cage to a bubble; it took me some time to get used to the bubble, but I really like how I can see the game better.
What’s your favorite part about being a hockey player?: Being a part of a team. Several of my current high school teammates and I have been playing together since we were mites. We’ve traveled to Chicago, Philadelphia, Lake Placid, Montreal, Cape Cod and so many other places for tournaments and games. We’ve become family, not just teammates. Also, there’s nothing like the celebration with your teammates after scoring a goal.
Which part of your game did you once feel was a weakness but is now a strength?: I’d definitely say my stickhandling and shooting has improved over the years. I contribute my improvement to spending many summers competing in a 10,000 puck shooting challenge with my ‘04 Islanders hockey team. Shooting 10,000 pucks each summer helped me work on my hands and quick release shot.
What’s it like having a dad who is a head coach for another hockey team on the North Shore?: My dad (Rob, the head coach at Hamilton-Wenham) was one of my coaches when I played for Danvers Youth Hockey, and also the seven years I played for the ‘04’ Islanders hockey team. Hockey isn’t just a sport in our family; it’s our way of life. Since I can remember, family dinners, weekends, early mornings and late nights have been focused on hockey. Since I started high school, there has always been fun banter between my dad and I over whose team is better, who had the best game, and who didn’t and who is going to make states. This year was exciting as we added my younger sister, Meghan, to the mix. She plays for the Beverly/Danvers girls high school varsity hockey team as an 8th grader.
Tell us a book that you couldn’t put down once you began reading it: When I was in middle school, I enjoyed ready the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series. Then someone introduced me to Japanese manga such as ‘Attack on Titan’, which has gotten me interested in learning how to speak Japanese. So far, I’ve only completed informal online schooling to help me learn how to, but I hope to continue in college and even do a semester abroad in Japan.
If you could change one thing about your Danvers uniforms, what would it be?: A third jersey that’s grey with blue and white numbering would be cool.
Speaking of uniforms, if you had enough money to buy any three hockey jerseys in the world, which three would you buy?: 1. Patrice Bergeron Bruins jersey, because he’s the reason I play center. I admire how he’s a two-way player, is always in the right position at the right time, and is a team player. 2. Meghan Duggan Olympic jersey, because she’s a hometown player. 3. Brad Marchand Bruins jersey, because he gives it everything he has when he steps on the ice until he steps off.
Fill in the blank: Supreme’s Roast Beef in Danvers Square is ... : Um, you mean Nick’s Roast Beef in Beverly? Junior beef, sauce and cheese.
Who is your favorite athlete at the high school to watch perform?: Luke Llewellyn (track and field), because he gives it everything he has when he steps on the track. Then makes sure he does even better the next time. Commitment, focus and determination are just a few of the ways I would describe Luke. One of the best moments last year at a track meet against Masconomet was watching Luke race against another top contender in the state. Everyone at the field stopped what they were doing to watch until Luke stepped over the finish line first.
Can you tell us about your plans after graduation?: My plan is to attend college and get a bachelor’s degree in computer science. I’m still in the process of deciding which school. My plan, once I pick a school, is to look into club and intermural options and hopefully get myself on the ice for my college team.
What do you think about the new state tournament format with power rankings being used?: The new format allows us to still play our regulars (Maconomet, Gloucester, Beverly, Winthrop) but also allows us the opportunity to play teams we never have before (Wakefield, North Reading, Chelmsford). Plus, I grew up on long road trips for most of my hockey games, so it would be fun to hang with the boys on the bus for a long trip.
— As told to Phil Stacey