Name: Liam Brooks
Age:16
Height: 5-foot-4
Weight: 130 lbs.
High school: Danvers High
Year in school: Junior
Position: Right Wing
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I use the Bauer Vapor 3X Pro Skates because the skate sizing machine at Pure Hockey suggested that they’d fit the best. For a stick I use the CCM Trigger 6 Pro because it has a low kick point, which I think gives me a quick shot release. Finally, I use the Bauer React 150 helmet because it has the most comfortable padding, in my opinion.
Who is your hockey hero?: Torey Krug. I’ve always admired Krug because he never had the height advantage that other guys in the NHL do. Despite his physical attributes, Krug always works as hard as he can no matter what. Same goes for me because a lot of the kids I play against are much bigger than I am, and Krug has given me the motivation to keep working even though I dont have the physical advantages that other players do.
What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?: SpongeBob SquarePants. As a kid I watched SpongeBob almost every day with my siblings. I enjoyed watching it so much because I thought Patrick Star made a bunch of funny jokes and played hysterical tricks on his friends.
What sporting event would you choose to go to more than any other?: I’d love to go to a Bruins Game 7 Stanley Cup final because of the atmosphere at the TD Garden. I’ve been to a few Bruins games this season, and the atmosphere was unbelievable. I can only imagine what it would be like at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final.
Which of your teammates has the nastiest set of skills?: Trevor McNeill. Trev has the best dekes on the team and is also the fastest out there. He’s able to score creative goals with his dekes and set up his teammates for tap-in goals by creating space on the ice with his speed.
How would you describe your fashion style, and who’s the Falcons’ most stylish guy?: I’d say my fashion style is mostly comfy casual, as I mostly wear sweatshirts, crewnecks, flannels, and sweatpants. However, on game day I dress more formally with a shirt and tie. The most stylish Falcon is Bobby Joyce. Bobby always surprises our team with a new suit every game.
What concert would you really love to see this summer if you could?: Morgan Wallen at Fenway. My brother DJ introduced me to country music a couple years ago, and he was the first country artist I ever listened to. My favorite song of his is “Little Rain”.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?: Will Ferrell. He has a goofy personality like me and seems to not take life too seriously.
What’s the best TikTok video you’ve watched lately?: It was created by two seniors on my team, Trevor McNeill & Jack Flynn, in their English project called “Capturing Kindness”. The video they created involved them walking around the school and trying to recognize and appreciate every act of kindness they saw, as well as asking people at our school what kindness meant to them.
Describe the best goal you’ve ever scored: It was last year in the first round of the Division 3 state playoffs against Southeastern Regional. We were up 2-1 in the second period, and Trevor McNeill took a low shot off the goalie’s pad and I was able to tuck the rebound 5-hole. It wasn’t the prettiest goal I’ve scored, but it was one of the most important because it gave us the momentum we needed to win the game.
What’s your go-to place in Danvers for food?: Pete’s-A-Place. I usually get the buffalo chicken calzone with a waffle fry and split it with a friend. I only go about twice a month, so they don’t know me by name yet.
Who is your all-time favorite teacher at Danvers High?: I’ve had many amazing teachers at DHS, but my favorite is Mr. (Patrick) Ziemba, who was my U.S. History teacher last year. Despite it being his first year teaching at DHS, he ended up being my favorite because he’syoung and very approachable. Also, our principal Mr. (Adam) Federico has been a great supporter of the hockey team the past couple of years; he’s been to most of our games and is always wearing his Danvers Hockey sweatshirt around the building.
It looks like Danvers will start the Division 3 playoffs on the road. Tell me why you think the Blue-and-White can be successful: I think we’ll be successful because of the playoff experience that we gained last year (reaching the state quarterfinals). We still have a bunch of guys on the team from last year, which gave us practice to stay calm and not let nerves get to us under pressure.
— As told to Phil Stacey