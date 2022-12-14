Editor's note: One-Timers, a weekly Q and A with a North Shore boys hockey player, returns for its ninth season with today's installment. It will appear each Wednesday through the 2022-23 hockey campaign.
Name: Cam Doherty
Age: 17
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 lbs.
High school: Essex Tech
Hometown: Beverly
Year in school: Senior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: For skates I use the CCM Jetspeed 485s; they're light and comfortable . They're great for me because they fit my foot perfectly, which not a lot of skates do because of my high arch in my foot. For a stick I use a CCM Trigger 6. This stick feels great and provides a great release from the blue line. For a helmet I use a Bauer Re-AKT with a fishbowl instead of a cage. I think it's very reliable and I've used the same one since sophomore year. I use a fishbowl because I like the feeling of how clear I can see with it.
What did you do during the offseason to get ready for your senior season with the Hawks?: I tried to improve and fix any little details I could. I started going to the gym 5-6 times a week and would skate whenever I had the chance. I tried to work on my shot and walking the line better. I think that last season I took too long to get my shot off, so I wanted to make sure that that wasn’t a problem. I also worked a lot on controlling the puck and trying not to panic with the puck.
What made you decide to go to Essex Tech?: Because the way that they teach is unique. Instead of sitting in a classroom every day, I get to work in the real world. I’m in carpentry and currently we're doing a bunch of projects like the Larkin Cottage, which is located on the Tech campus.
In your own words, who is the biggest beauty on this year's team?: It's got to be my goalie, Kyle Mahan. He really is the definition of a team player and brings up the mood whenever he's around. He’s the best goalie I've played with in my hockey career, and it’s always a relief when he makes a big save.
Would you rather shut down a 3-on-1 break against you ... or score a breakaway goal yourself?: I think I'd rather stop a 3-on-1. If they score, then all the momentum would shift to the other team. I also just don’t like being scored on.
Is there any particular reason why you wear No. 5?: Growing up I was a big fan of Shea Webber, so I was No. 6. But when I switched to club hockey they didn’t have 6 and my second favorite player was Erik Karlsson, so I chose No. 65. Once I got to high school 65 and 6 weren't, available, so I settled on No. 5.
If you could change one rule in MIAA hockey, what would it be?: If I had to change one, it would be icings. I think that if the team that ices the puck gets to the puck first, then the ice should be called off. I think it would make the pace of the game faster.
You can eat anything you want for an entire day. What are you having for a.) breakfast, b.) lunch, c.) dinner and d.) a snack before bed?: For breakfast I’m going with chocolate chip pancakes. I think they're delicious and very filling. For lunch I'd probably have sushi. I like that there's so much flavor in sushi and that it doesn’t fill you up too much. For diner I'd have Carolina gold chicken fingers from a restaurant in downtown Beverly called Fibber McGees. Ever since I was young I'd go there after a win and watch the Bruins play while hanging out with my teammates and family. Lastly for a snack, I love Chex Mix. It’s just such a good variety of crispness that you can never go wrong with.
Tell us about your responsibilities as a team captain: To make sure that we stay close as a team and to push my teammates to work with 110% effort. We have a lot of skill and speed, and it would be a shame to waste all the talent.
Which forward on your team is the toughest to go against 1-on-1 in practice?: Chris Maher. He doesn’t stop moving his feet and if you don’t gap him up perfectly, he'll blow right past you with his speed.
What's something most people don't know about you?: I'm pretty simple: I enjoy the summer, sitting at the beach and looking at the stars.
Finally, tell us how Essex Tech can not only have another successful regular season, but even more success in the playoffs?: I think that this year we have a better, faster team. Everyone has one goal: to win the (Division 3) state championship. We've experienced what it feels like to play in the tournament and (because we've gone through the pain of losing, we're more determined to win. We'ew very close as a team, and if we all push each other to be better I think we can make it far.
— as told to Phil Stacey