Name: Kyle Mahan
Age: 17
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 150 lbs.
High school: Essex Tech
Hometown: Danvers
Year in school: Junior
Position: Goalie
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: For skates I use Bauer supreme 3s, since the curvature of the boot really fits my foot well, I also really like how it’s a single-piece skate, which makes me feel very connected to the ice. I get them sharpened at ⅝, which helps me get the extra edge on a slide back. For sticks I use a Warrior V1 Pro + Casey Desmith Pro Return stick, I like how pucks come off it and how light it is. For a practice stick I use a True Catalyst, but it just broke so now I use a Warrior Rm1 Pro. For a helmet I use a Bauer NME VTX. It has the most protection and I like how tight it is to my face, so I can see the puck better and it doesn’t move around so much.
How was Christmas for the Mahans?: My Christmas was great! We all woke up around 9 a.m., gave presents and ate breakfast, and around 1 p.m. we went to my grandmother’s house and had a delicious meal of roast beef, ham and mashed potatoes. My favorite gift was a custom BUZZ:30 lanyard or a new Warrior stick. The best gift that I gave was a lola charm to my mom.
What made you decide to be a goaltender?: My story for becoming a goaltender is a little boring. No one wanted to play the position in Mites so I’d take their turns, which lead to me really liking the position — and especially the gear. I also loved (former Bruins Stanley Cup winning netminder) Tim Thomas at the time, which also led me to become a goalie and fall in love with the position.
Are you surprised by your team’s hot start to the season?: I am not completely surprised. I think we came out hot since we got to play in a couple scrimmage games, and a lot of us have been playing all year. Coach Mark Leonard also runs a great practice to help everyone develop chemistry and get used to playing with each other.
How do you like to communicate with your defensemen during the game?: By screaming at the top of my lungs. I yell when there’s a guy out front or a guy behind them. I yell “Front high!” or “Behind you!” I also yell if there’s a guy chasing them. When we have the puck, I yell where there’s open ice or where the smartest place for them to go, such as “around” or “reverse”.
What is your all-time favorite dessert?: Probably a simple chocolate chip cookie. I like it so much since it can go with so many things, like ice cream or with a brownie, or just by itself. I don’t have them that often, which I think is also why I think they are so good.
If you could change one rule in MIAA hockey, what would it be?: I would go back to 15-minute periods and not the 17 minutes. The extra time can be scary at times, or it could help you out. I do really like that they added overtime to tied games, though.
What’s your area of study at Essex Tech, and why did you choose it?: I’m in the electrical program and I love it. I chose it for two reasons: because I really liked it while exploring the shop freshman year, and second because my dad is a carpenter and when I worked for him, I got to see some of the exposed wires in houses and was very interested in how it worked.
Are you making any New Year’s resolutions for 2022?: My resolution for 2022 is to read a book. It’s a very simple thing for many people, but I really don’t like reading — but I am gonna try. I am making the resolution because I heard from my English teacher, Mr. Johnson, that it makes you smarter and increases your thinking and memory. I am going to be completely honest: I have no idea if I’m gonna do it. Hopefully I will.
Which of your teammates is the most difficult to prevent from scoring on you in practice?: I would have to say my captain, David Egan, is pretty hard to stop. It brings a smile to my face when I stop it. He’s tough since he hides his release really well and knows where to shoot. He also never shoots in the same place twice. David’s shot is also very hard and fast.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I have a couple special talents, I can juggle and I won my middle school talent show all three years. I can also make amazing desserts such as chocolate chip cookies and brownies. Another thing is I have gray eyes, which I’ve heard is pretty rare.
Who are some of your favorite pro or college goalies?: In the pros Tuukka Rask is my favorite, since I grew up watching him. But for goalies I want to emulate it’s guys like Casey DeSmith (of the Penguins), who aren’t the tallest but can move very fast and efficiently, and is very good positionally. For collage goalies I like (UNH’s) David C. Fessenden; even though he has a lot of height on me, he plays very positionally and has very good rebound control. He’s also a very great, friendly, down-to-earth guy, which I try to emulate.
You and your teammates are playing Swampscott at Warrior Arena, practice home of the Bruins, on New Year’s Day. What do you think that will be like?: I’m very excited for that game. I think that if we play our game and stick to being a team, we’re going to come out of it with the two points and it will be a good start to 2022. If we start to worry about what the other team is doing and we don’t stick to our team’s game, it’s going to be a struggle. I also love that rink; the ice is perfect and it’s also cool knowing that the Bruins practice there. Plus, I get the honor to play in a crease that (Jeremy) Swayman or Tuukka Rask trains in everyday.
Finally, give us a prediction for how the Hawks will do in 2022: My prediction for the rest of the season is a very positive record, like 17-2-1 or something like that. We also want a Division 3 state championship and prove we aren’t like the stereotypical Tech school that doesn’t know how to play hockey. We all want this goal and, if we play as a team and work hard every day, we’ll get it.
— As told to Phil Stacey