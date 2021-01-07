Name: David Egan
Age: 17
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 lbs.
High school: Essex Tech
Hometown: Boxford
Year in school: Junior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: Custom 2x pro skates; they're better fitted and help with agility and speed on my edges. For my stick, a CCM Trigger 5 Pro; it has a low kick point for a quick release, is light and gives me good puck control. My helmet is a Bauer IMS 9.0; it's comfortable and I've used it since I was 12.
This high school hockey season is obviously going to be unlike any other. How are you guys dealing with the myriad of changes surrounding COVID-19 protocols?: COVID-19 definitely has had a big impact on the sport, and I feel the team and our coaches have adapted fairly well to the changes. We're spaced out throughout multiple locker rooms and wear masks constantly. On-ice changes have impacted how we do drills, as we try to limit close contact and groups of kids in the same spot.
What do you think will be the easiest new guideline to adhere to, and how about what might be particularly difficult?: The easiest rule to follow will be staying socially distanced in the locker room and around the rink. Some of the harder protocols to follow, in my opinion, will be wearing a mask all game and trying to stay socially separated on the bench, along with communication on the bench and ice with your linemates.
After having a great sophomore season in which you led the Hawks in scoring, what have you been able to do to get ready for this season?: I've been preparing and working on all aspects of my game, as there's always room for improvement. A majority of my focus has been on agility/edge work and explosiveness. Taking advantage of the shutdowns, I was able to work on my footwork and shooting along with other aspects of off-ice training.
Which of your teammates absolutely lights it up during practices?: Two of my teammates have been the major standouts to me during practice: my right winger, Jonathan Daley, due to his incredible work ethic. He gives 100% in every drill and tries to communicate the best to get our line ready for our first game. Kyle Mahan, our goalie, is the other; he's also been a standout. His technique is rock solid and he sees everything you throw at him, along with his ability to control rebounds. He also comes to the rink every day ready to play, and his love for the game and team stands out.
What were some of your favorite gifts that Santa left under the tree for you?: The custom skates, and some weights for home workouts.
Do you have any New Year's resolutions?: One is to win our league (Commonwealth Athletic Conference) after placing second last season. Another resolution is to continue to improve my game and try to break 100 career points.
What made you want to attend Essex Tech, and what are you studying there?: I chose Essex Tech over Masconomet because of the accommodations and how new the school was. They also have a rising hockey team that I'm glad to be a part of. I'm in environmental science and like to study marine biology.
With the Patriots out of the playoffs this year, is there any team you're rooting for in particular to win the Super Bowl?: I’m personally not a huge football fan but I would like to see the New Orleans Saints win now that the Patriots are out.
What are your three must-listen-to songs right now?: My top three songs right now are "That's It" by Lil Uzi Vert, because I think it's a good song; "Show Out" by Kid Cudi, which is one of my favorite workout songs and a good song to get hype to before a game; and "The Code" by King Von, which has a good beat and I just like King Von as an artist. It's also good to get hype to.
What's something that most people wouldn't know about you?: My nickname on the team is 'Sunshine'. Coach (Mark) Leonard likes to be sarcastic occasionally and thought the name was fitting for me.
Tell me how you why you think the Hawks will be successful this winter: I believe we'll be very successful in our league. We have a very strong offensive core as (Bryan) Swaczyk transferred in as a sophomore from Peabody High along with defenseman John Marotta from masco. Our practice is structured around key plays and making smart decisions, along with creating chemistry and balanced lines. Jonathan Daley will also be key to our offense. We have a strong D-core, starting with Mahan in net. We're all excited to start the season and move towards winning the league.
— As told to Phil Stacey
