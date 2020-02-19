One-Timers with ... Hamilton-Wenham's Colby Guyer

Editor’s note: ‘One-Timers’ is a question-and-answer session with a local player and is part of our regular Wednesday boys high school hockey coverage: We’ll talk hockey, pop culture and anything else that’s relevant at the time.
Name: Colby Guyer
Age: 17
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 140 lbs.
High school: Hamilton-Wenham
Hometown: Wenham
Year in school: Junior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: Helmet: Bauer Poron XRD. It’s comfortable and easily adjustable to fit my head. I also wear a Bauer fish bowl with it; I just switched to the fishbowl this year for the first time and it makes it easier to see — and it looks fresh. Skates: CCM 9090s. They're very durable with steel black blades to prevent rusting and have great cuts in the ice, making me more agile. Stick: Nexus 2900. It's not too expensive, good for quick wrist shots and puckhandling.
Which of your teammates is the best dangler during practice?: James Horgan has some of the best hands on the team. He also has great puck protection and speed, which makes it hard for defenders to stop.
Your team just qualified for Division 3 North state playoffs for the second straight season -- how far can the Generals go in the postseason?: I think we can win the North final. We do have a few losses this season, but headed into every game my teammates and I are confident that we can win. We know we aren’t the most talented group, but our effort and chemistry throughout the roster will benefit our playoff push along with our outstanding goalie, Finn Brophy.
What's your favorite kind of ice cream?: Cherry Hill cookies and cream in a cup.
Do you have any pregame superstitions?: I always get dressed in the same order, which is the same way I’ve been getting dressed for the last 10 years. I also do the same stretching routine every pregame with Jack Stewart, where we stretch each other out for good luck.
What's the best movie you've seen over the last year?: The best movie I’ve seen over the last year is my favorite movie, 'Step Brothers'. It's one of the funniest movies I’ve seen, and Will Ferrell and John Reilly make a great combo. It’s my go-to movie to watch with the boys.
Are you particular about the way you tape your stick?: I like a clean white tape, and I tape the toe. I use grip tape on the top and don’t have a knob. I tape my stick before every game, because my tape job normally gets ruined by taking faceoffs.
Is there any of your parents' musical tastes that you also enjoy?: My parents' music taste hasn’t really rubbed off on me too much. I like rap and listening to Roddy Rich pregame and postgame with the boys. Another music tradition we adopted this year is listening to Sad Boy music before our Monday morning practices. It's a good way to get in our feels to start off the week.
Of all the opponents Hamilton-Wenham faces, which team has the best uniforms?: Latin Academy has great unis. The crossed 'LA' on the front looks clean, and the grey and yellow color scheme works well together.
How well do you think the Red Sox will do this season?: I think that they'll make a playoff run, but not make the World Series. I really liked Mookie Betts and it's sad to see him go, but at least we'ree trying to rebuild for a better future.
Personally, what is your all-time favorite hockey memory?: Playing alongside my brother Cam last year during his senior year. We were on the same line and fought almost every game and practice, but through all the fighting we grew a great relationship from the season.
What's something you can do that most people wouldn't know?: I think my teammates are well aware of my Fortnite and Madden skills. But beyond that, there are a few skills that I have such as mini-golf and knee hockey that will certainly serve me well in life — and will definitely open up countless career possibilities.
Have you binge-watched any good shows lately?: One of the best shows I’ve binged recently is 'Game Of Thrones'. Once I started it, I couldn’t stop watching. I finished the 73, one-hour long episodes in two-and-a-half months.
Finally, who has been the biggest influence in your hockey career?: My mother, Pam. My dad Charlie wanted us to play basketball, but my mom was from a big hockey family and snuck us off to “Mighty Ducks” to learn to skate at Hockeytown (in Saugus) while my dad was at work. Once he saw us skate, he loved it and has not missed a game hardly since — but without my mom taking us to skate it never would have happened.
— As told to Phil Stacey
