Name: Seamus Heney
Age: 18
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 lbs.
High school: Hamilton-Wenham Regional
Hometown: Hamilton
Year in school: Senior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick, and helmet do you use?: The skates I wear are Bauer X700’s, because they fit the shape of my feet and are properly broken in. The stick I use is a Bauer Nexus Geo with 87 flex and a p88 curve, because it has a kick point more towards the middle of the stick and is a good balance between defensive and offensive play. The helmet I use is a Bauer Re Akt; however, I’m not sure on the specific model because the sticker has been worn off.
The Generals have had a strong first half to this season — what are some of the reasons why?: There’s a strong presence of veteran leadership in the locker room; we have a great group of guys who are very determined to achieve the goals we set at the beginning of the season. Additionally, we’ve had guys step up in uncomfortable situations and make sacrifices so that we can succeed as a team.
Which part of your game did you once feel was a weakness but is now a strength?: It took me a while to get comfortable on the ice, especially in important situations. I struggled to move the puck efficiently and maintain possession. I became more comfortable through the experience, though; with each game I play it feels like I gain a sense of control and confidence that has allowed me to make better decisions and become a leader on the team.
What’s movie or TV show you’ve recently watched that you’d recommend?: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. It’s by far the best movie I’ve seen the last few years. It had lots of action and was one of the best movies I’ve seen in terms of superheroes. The story was well thought out and it had a lot of really good scenes that showed the quality of the movie’s production and how much time was put into making it.
Who is your defensive partner?: Currently it’s Zack Walles who I’ve been playing with for several years. We joined this team together as freshmen, so we’ve followed a very similar path to where we are today. We learned the systems together, and although last year we didn’t get to play as partners, we’ve gotten the opportunity to play together again — and our season is off to a great start.
If you could change anything about the high school, what would it be?: Homework is something that I think takes away from being in high school. Not only is it the cause of many sleepless nights, but it feels more like busywork than meaningful learning ... additionally, being a student-athlete, homework takes away a lot of time that could be used for either recovering while sleeping, working out and making sure you stay healthy throughout the season.
Which of your teammates knows you best?: My brother Liam (a junior forward). I think it’s very difficult for someone to know you better than your own brother. There are a lot of guys on this team that I’ve known for a long time, but I don’t think any of them are able to say they know me as well as Liam.
What’s the best food in the Hamilton-Wenham cafeteria?: The blueberry and chocolate chip scones are new to the Café this year and are by far my favorite food. They’ve become a quick favorite.
Can you tell us about your plans after graduation?: I haven’t made up my mind on my destination, but the University of Vermont is at the top of my list. Wherever I end up I’d love to continue playing hockey for a club team.
What is your all-time favorite hockey memory?: I played for the Hawks program since it started; we had always been an independent program, not in any league. However, when my Bantam season rolled around we joined a league to up the level of competition and get on a more consistent schedule. The first year we were in the league we found ourselves in Walpole against an undefeated Walpole Express team in the league’s semifinals. I’ll never forget the energy in the locker room before that game: even my friend’s dad, who said it himself in a pregame speech that he only runs the door, was still keeping up the intensity. We took the Express to a shootout after two overtimes and walked away with the victory. To this day I and that group of guys have a running joke about the speech and the game that followed. We went on to win the championship and hoisted the trophy in our first year in the league.
When you look back on your high school hockey career years from now, what will you remember the most?: I think that playing with not only the family that I’ve formed while being on the team but also playing with my older brother Aidan my freshman year, then playing with my younger brother Liam for the past three seasons is what I’ll remember most. I’m very thankful that I’ve been able to play with them and spend my high school hockey career surrounded by family.
— As told to Phil Stacey