One-Timers with ... Marblehead's Aidan Jalbert

Name: Aidan Jalbert
Age: 17
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 150 lbs
High School: Marblehead High
Year In School: Junior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use? The skates I currently use are CCM Super Tacks. They're really stiff, which gives me lots of ankle support on the ice. My current stick is a Bauer Nexus 2N; I like it because it's the lightest stick I've ever had. The helmet I use is a concussion resistant Bauer helmet, which is important for taking big hits on the ice.
The Headers begin their season this Sunday vs. Danvers in Revere. How are you guys dealing with the myriad of changes surrounding COVID-19 protocols?: Overall I think we've been dealing with COVID-19 pretty well as a team. We've made a lot of effort with spacing out from each other on and off the ice. For example, typically at the end of practice we huddle up as a team, but this year we're making sure to stay spread out. Also, everyone has been keeping their masks on at all times when we're on an ice rink’s property.
What do you think will be the easiest new guidelines to adhere to, and what might be most difficult?: For me personally, wearing masks hasn’t really changed the game for me. I think the toughest will be managing the five players on the bench due to figuring out how to change in the fly. I also think it’s going to be a challenge for everyone to follow the one-person-per-team-battle rule.
What's your biggest pet peeve?: My personal biggest pet peeve is when goalies do not try in practice. We don't have this issue at all at Marblehead High School, but whenever I'm at a practice for another team in the offseason I get really annoyed when goalies don’t try their hardest, just based off of it hurts both them and the shooters in the long run.
Which forward that you go up against in practice is the most difficult?: Going against my brother Connor. We 're both super competitive and have played with each other so much in the past. My brother also has really effective hands, which make him more difficult to pay against.
How has it been in school this year with COVID-19 changes?: Overall school has been very different. The workload hasn’t been too difficult for me because of the extra at-home time to do work that I've had during the hybrid schedule. But being on a computer for an entire school day can get exhausting during fully-remote days that we've had.
What's one thing you miss doing since the coronavirus pandemic struck?: A big thing that I think everyone on the team has missed is the team dinners together. They're one of the best parts of the season and are great for team bonding, as well as making lots of memories as a team.
What's an individual goal you've set for yourself this season?: To score my first goal for the high school. I've never been much of a goal scorer, so I hope to put some points on the board this year.
As a defenseman, how do you think the Bruins will do this season without Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug?: I think the Bruins will do pretty well this season on defense. I think the loss of Chara’s leadership will affect the team the most, but Patrice Bergeron is a great leader as well and will do a great job managing the locker room as the new team captain. Also, (defenseman) Charlie McAvoy is extremely talented and I think he'll be able to handle his workload this season.
What's your absolute favorite thing to eat?: My favorite food is chicken pot pie. I love Thanksgiving food — which is basically what's in the pie, which is why I love it so much. I have it probably around every two weeks or so.
What's one thing most people wouldn't know about you?: One thing most people don’t know about me is that I play the viola and have for the last seven years.
Tell me why you think Marblehead can finish atop the Northeastern Conference hockey standings this winter: Because of our great depth as a team. We have exceptional leadership from our captains Will Shull , J.T. Monahan and Charlie Titus. Also, the only freshman on our team, Hogan Sedky, has done a great job adjusting to the faster pace at the high school level.
— As told to Phil Stacey
