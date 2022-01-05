Name: Christopher Locke
Age: 17
Height:5-foot-8
Weight: 135 lbs.
High school: Marblehead
Year in school: Junior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick, and helmet do you use?: I’m very particular about my equipment and how it feels. For my skates, I’ve always worn the CCM Jetspeed’s since they came out, and the model I use today is the FT2’s with the new Step Steel blades. My stick is the Bauer Vapor 2x. I recently changed because it gives me the best release for my shot. My helmet is a Bauer Re-Akt, which I love because it’s very comfortable.
Did you make any New Year’s resolutions?: My main New Year’s resolution is to begin the college search process. After hockey season, I’ll start to ramp up my research and schedule a few tours and visits.
With all of the great hockey history in your town, what does it mean to you to play for the Headers?: The pride for Header hockey starts in the Marblehead Youth Hockey programs, along with the support from The Friends of Marblehead Hockey. The town and high school have such a strong and supported fanbase. Hearing stories about the 2011 Marblehead High state champion hockey team and closely following the undefeated 2015 team, I was hooked to play for the Headers. Today I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of such a great hockey tradition.
In your own words, who is the biggest beauty on this year’s team?: I cannot narrow it down to one guy. I would have to say it’s between Connor Jalbert and Carter Laramie. They’re both great guys, and they keep it loose on and off the ice. They both have great passion and energy that fuels our team.
You’ve just received a stretch pass in the neutral zone and are bearing in alone on the opposing goalie. What’s your go-to move for scoring?: Funny enough, this just happened to me during the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament (in Gloucester). I took a stretch pass and beat the goalie top shelf. However, I don’t have a go-to move; I try to make the goalie move first, then I react to what I see, and hopefully hit the twine and light the lamp.
Is there any particular reason why you wear the No. 17?: Number 17 was my second choice, as I was hoping to get my brother Brendan’s old number (2), but it was taken before it was my turn to select. Also, it just so happens that 17 is one of my mom’s favorite numbers, so it worked out in the end.
If you could change one rule in MIAA hockey, what would it be?: It would have to be eliminating the no-touch (automatic) icing. Changing this rule would allow us to use our team’s speed to create some nasty Krug-to-Pasta stretch plays that the Bruins used to do.
You can eat anything you want for an entire day. What are you having for a.) breakfast, b.) lunch, c.) dinner and d.) a snack before bedtime?: Without a doubt, the one place I’d go to is Marblehead House of Pizza. This is the best pie in Marblehead — not up for debate! I’d have a large cheese pizza and a buffalo chicken calzone for lunch and dinner. For breakfast, Bagel World is the gold standard. My order is very basic: a toasted plain bagel with cream cheese and chocolate milk, but it hits the spot after our early morning practices.
Which of your opponents has the best uniforms?: Although they’re not on our schedule this season, Bishop Feehan’s white jersey with the green and gold stripes on the arms and around the waist capped with the gold 3-leaf clovers on each shoulder wraps it up.
Which defenseman on your team is the toughest to beat 1-on-1 in practice?: Our senior captain, Aidan Jalbert, is the toughest guy for me to get around. What makes him so difficult is he has very good gap control and great footwork. It’s hard for me to make him crossover and deke him out.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: One thing is that I have the same birthday as my older brother Brendan. We were both born on July 3rd; he’s three years older than I am. Our family makes a big deal of our birthdays each year. Brendan is an awesome big brother, and I love having this special connection with him.
You’ve been given enough money to buy any three authentic hockey jerseys. Which three are you getting?: The first jersey I’d buy is a Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin red alternate jersey. I’ve always been an Ovi fan from Day 1. The second jersey would be a Bruins’ David Pastrnak’s gold reverse retro which he wore during the Lake Tahoe outdoor game last year. I love how the old spoked-B pops off the front of the jersey. The third jersey would be the 1980 Olympic Mike Eruzione white jersey, the one he wore when he scored the game-winning goal against the USSR. This needs to be the Team USA jersey every 4 years — end of story!
What would be your dream college to attend?: I’m still early in the college process and don’t have a dream college as of yet. I hope to find a college with strong academics and a competitive sports program. Throughout the school year, I’ve become very interested in engineering. Right now, I’m planning on staying fairly close to home.
Finally, tell me how Marblehead can turn it around this season after a slow start: We need to keep working hard in practice by keeping it simple, winning battles, and letting that translate into games. Marblehead has a strong tradition of doing the little things well, which we’re building upon. As a team we’re staying positive, and we’re confident we’ll be there in the end.
— As told to Phil Stacey