Name: Chris O’Grady
Age: 18
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 155 lbs.
High school: Masconomet
Hometown: Middleton
Year in school: Senior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: Bauer Nexus Gere stick for its whippy feel. CCM Tacks skates; I’ve used CCM’s since I was young and a Bauer Re-Akt helmet, which I’ve used since fifth grade.
While there are still COVID-19 protocols in place, such as wearing masks during games, things are starting to get back to ‘normal’. What does that mean to you?: What’s most important to me is that my friends and family can all watch me play in person again. Also, having the full 20-game season is a plus given it’s my senior year.
What’s the one gift you hope Santa leaves you under the Christmas tree?: Hopefully plenty of goals and maybe a new twig.
What’s the biggest change in your game since you entered high school?: I spent the last year getting into the best shape of my life. When I was a freshman, I was very out of shape, but now that I’ve spent plenty of time in the gym everything has gotten drastically better. Overall, I’d say my speed has definitely increased significantly.
What’s the one food you can’t live without?: I’d say probably any type of chicken. Chicken is great; it goes with anything.
Which of your teammates lights it up regularly during practices?: I’d say (sophomore center) A.J. Sacco lights up on any ice that he steps on, but when it comes to a true practice hero I’d say (senior defenseman) Matt McMillan — although he has trouble stopping me on 1-on-1’s.
What’s your biggest pet peeve when it comes to hockey?: When people don’t skate hard into the corners. Games can be won in the corners and when you don’t go in there hard, you most likely aren’t going to win the puck.
You’ve been giving enough money to buy any three hockey jerseys on the planet. Which jerseys are you getting?: 1.) A Brad Marchand Bruins Winter Classic sweater. He’s got the skill and the instigator in him. 2.) A Jamie Benn Dallas Stars neon jersey; there’s nothing wrong with a little new school jersey and 3.) David Pastrnak 2021 Outdoor Game (at Lake Tahoe) jersey; you can’t forget about his postagme interview with the Pit Vipers (i.e., wraparound shades).
If you didn’t play hockey, what winter sport do you think you could do well at for Masconomet?: I feel like I would be a lockdown defender in basketball.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I make some great egg sandwiches.
What are your three must-listen-to songs right now?: 1.) Nico and Vinz, ‘Am I Wrong’. It’s a great, feel good song. 2.) -. Big Sean, ‘Beware’ is a good pump up song and 3.) Offset, ‘Red Room’; another good pump up song.
Lastly, give us some goals, both for you as a player and for the Chieftains as a whole, for the 2021-22 season: Well, a state championship is always a goal and I think it’s certainly possible for the group we have this year. As for personal goals, I want to do nothing but help my team win.
— As told to Phil Stacey