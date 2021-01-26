One-Timers with ... Masconomet's Josh Brann 

Name: Josh Brann
Age: 17
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 lbs.
High school: Masconomet
Hometown: Middleton
Year in school: Junior
Position: Left wing
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: For my stick I’ve been switching around throughout high school, but I landed on the CCM Ribcor Trigger 4 and it’s felt the best to me. I like it since it’s super light, just like the Bauer FLylite; however, it's a lot more durable. For my helmet I use a Bauer Re-Akt, as I like the feeling on my head; it isn’t too tight and feels good. I also use the Bauer 1x skates, as I have wide feet and they don’t hurt nearly as much as others.
How has this season felt to you so far?: It's been very enjoyable. Besides from our only hiccup right before tryouts Covid-wise, the boys have been really good about not putting themselves in situations that could potentially shut us down another two weeks. The mask aspect of the game hasn't been hard to get used to. However, the 1-on-1 battle rule is the hardest. When I see my teammates battling in the corner, my first instinct tells me to go in and try and help retrieve the puck. However, since we're no longer able to do that, it's definitely a hard rule to get used to.
What's your biggest pet peeve in hockey?: When my stick cracks. Not when it breaks; when it cracks. This annoys me the most because I know for a fact when this happens, my stick is going to break very soon — and I just hope it isn’t in-game.
What area of your game do you feel like you've improved the most? : I think that my awareness has greatly improved during this offseason. I’ve made plays in-game and at practice that after the fact I ask myself, 'How did I just do that?' I also think my shot has greatly improved, as me and some of my teammates shot pucks and hit the gym together a ton.
How have your two older siblings helped you as far as becoming a better athlete?: My older brother Jared definitely has had a great influence on me and my hockey career. Since he played for Coach (Andrew) Jackson from 2011-14 and helped greatly in preparing me to play at the varsity level. We used to skate outside on our outdoor rink together and he would bully me out there, but it just made me want to get better so I could finally beat him. My sister Alex helps me not get down on myself after a bad game. She mainly helps boost my confidence by telling me I had a good game or helps motivate me to go out and do even better next game.
Who will you be rooting for in the Super Bowl? : I’m hoping to see Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Chiefs. I predict the Bucs will win, 34-27, and TB12 will get his 7th Super Bowl ring.
What part of your game are you most proud of?: My vision on the ice and my ability to set up plays and assist my teammates in scoring goals.
What's one food you absolutely, positively can't live without?: Buffalo chicken wings. I've just recently gotten addicted to them, but I love going to Buffalo Wild Wings and getting them.
If you didn't play hockey, what other winter sport do you think you'd be good at for Masconomet? : If I didn’t play hockey, I'd definitely play basketball. Many of my friends play, and I constantly find myself out on the court with my friends during the summer.
With this being the Chieftains' first season in the Northeastern Conference, tell us why you think your team can finish ahead of everyone else in the standings: I truly believe we can finish in first place atop the division. Our team has all really bought into each other, and hockey is the highlight of all of our days. Every line we have, whether it’s the first or fourth, has the speed and ability to come up big and put the puck in the back of the net.
Chris O’Grady and Nick McMillan have stepped up huge, putting pucks in the back of the net and playing a strong defensive game. A.J. Sacco has gotten used to the tempo of varsity, is very fast and is a key player in our offense. Also, the addition of Jason Hurford back into our lineup is crucial as he's a very good goal scorer. Our captains (have been leading us very well and we all look up to them.
Our defense has been stepping up for us greatly as well. It’s hard to put the success of our defense on only a couple defensemen, as they've all been playing their best hockey. However, Matt McMillan has been doing great in the defensive zone as well as on offense with two goals in three games. In the net, Lucas (Canelli) has been playing great, allowing just four goals in three games. Also, many of the people who are on the team this year have been around for a while, so they're able to help lead along with the captains.
Another big part of our success in the past and will certainly be again is our coaching staff always making sure that we're ready to go for the next team that we play.
— As told to Phil Stacey
