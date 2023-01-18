Name: Logan McKenna
Age: 18
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 140 lbs.
High school: Masconomet
Hometown: Middleton
Year in school: Senior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: Bauer Vapor 3x skates. I got these 3x skates before junior season and found out that my left foot is a full size bigger than my right, “which is not something you see every day” is what the Pure Hockey worker told me. But I decided to go in-between both of my feet, which hasn’t been that bad so far. My stick is a Bauer Nexus Geo I saw Kirill Kaprizov using it one game (that) he had a 2-goal game. The light green and blue stuck out to me. My helmet is a Bauer Re-Akt; there weren’t many red helmets in stock besides the Re-Akt and a not-so-good-looking Bauer Hyperlite helmet.
You run the team’s social media videos. Can you tell us about that?: Help running the team social media with Coach (Andrew) Boepple has been super fun. Usually one video a week asking each player a question, like a New Year’ss resolution or a favorite cheat day food. We tried to do who ‘Would not let you date your sister?’, but coach Boepple was not a fan of the idea, which we could all understand why. Our favorite so far was ‘Best Dressed for the Gloucester game’’ a lot of the boys had fedoras or cowboy hats. (Anthony) Cerbone and Brady Forde came out with the win. The video is on our Instagram page, @chieftainshockey.
Are you more of a TikTok, Twitter or Instagram guy?: I feel the right answer would be TikTtok. During the summer I posted a video every day of me going for a hole-in-one, which took 23 days and got a total of over 700,000 views, having different special guests every couple days to help try and get one. A couple days I had my friend Chris O’Grady, who played hockey for us last year and now plays Division 2 golf at Saint Anselm, as well as @thepointerbrothers who have over 1.6 million TikTok followers who made it super funny for the audience. But the day I got it I was all alone, and the only thing to see the hole-in-one was my camera — which is a moment I’ll able to look at forever.
What’s the strongest part of your game?: It has to be my IQ and decision making on the ice. I’m always looking to make the right play and keep it as simple as possible, whether that’s making an easy tape-to-tape pass, a puck off the glass, a cross-ice pass with some air under it, or taking the space that the other forwards are giving me to rush it.
My favorite people to play with have to be (fellow defensemen) Cam Juliano or E.J. Elkington. Cam is one of the most skilled defenseman in the NEC for sure. Whenever I’m on the ice with him I know I can make a simple D-to-D pass and he’ll make the right play with it. Playing with E.J. is nice because he has a similar style of play as me. E.J. has a good amount of speed and is always good at communicating with me on what he wants me to do. We played together a lot on JVs, which makes it easier for us now knowing each other’s skills and weaknesses.
Can you tell us how you got your nickname, ‘Dity Lugs’?: The nickname came up a while ago from my brothers and their friends. ‘Dity’ came from saying “you’re dirty”, meaning you’re really good. They tagged on a Boston accent, which got rid of the R. The Lugs is what I’m called for the most part. One day it was snowing and I found my mom’s Uggs. Knowing I needed something warm to wear to school, I decided to toss those on. My friends put ‘Logan’ and ‘Uggs’ together and made ‘Lugs’. It’s stuck with me forever. That’s when I decided to make my Instagram I made my handle @ditylugs. I love the nickname and can’t remember the last time one of my teammates called me ‘Logan’; my parents and grandparents all call me Lugs, too.
What’s a movie or TV show you’d recommend?: I don’t watch much TV, but when I do I love watching the Top Class series on Amazon Prime. It introduces the Sierra Canyon basketball team, one of the best high school teams in the country, and you get to see some of the best players’ everyday lives, watch them train and how hard they really work to get to where they are.
Describe your fashion style: It can vary depending on the day. Often it’s a comfortable day with just sweatpants and a sweatshirt. But when I need to dress to impress, I always deliver. Cerbone and I have fedoras that we wear to some must-win big games. For shoes, I usually like to wear to the games either some Sperrys or a pair of my dunk lows. Some games you can catch me in my $5 pink Birkenstocks that I got at Walmart; it’s one of the best purchases of my life. My teammates like the style of the Birks, but when I forget to cut my toenails they let me know.
Which of your teammates knows you best?: I’d have to go with E.J. Elkington and Chris Sacco. I’ve been family friends with each of them forever. Nothing better than playing golf with them as well as Chris’s twin brother A.J., who transferred to Cushing Academy and is playing hockey there. Chris and I after a Friday practice love to go to new restaurants and try their steak and cheese subs. We have mixed opinions on our favorite one; I’ve got Topsfield House at the top of my list, and he has Panini.
What would your dream job be?: It would have to be to start my own sports social media company, an account similar to @houseofhighlights where we can post the best sports highlights of the night. As well as host charity events on some weekends, having social media content creators play each other in games like basketball, hockey, and dodgeball. Getting people mic’d up for these charity events makes it funny for people to watch the content creators play games they’re not used to.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?: Adam Sandler. After watching Happy Gilmore I think he’d be the perfect guy for the job. Started off with hockey but noticed I wanted to play another sport, so I picked up golf at a young age. My dad always liked my swing because it was just like a hockey slapshot: I kept it short and always made good contact with the ball.
Cerbone, as well as (teammate) Jack Mertz, who was our golf captain and now hockey captain, is always having a good round on the course, shooting around 1 or 2 over par. Well, me and Cerbone can have some good rounds, but mostly we’re just having a good time cracking jokes and occasionally making a big putt — which you’d think we just won The Masters giving a huge fist bump ... and, if you’re lucky, you could see a chest bump.
What’s your all-time favorite hockey memory?: Before being able to finish reading this question, the first thing that popped into my head was the Gloucester game last year in Gloucester. No fans were in attendance due to Covid, but our manager, Sam Ferrigno, let us know that he was there: any time there was a big hit or a goal, the Talbot Rink sounded sold out.
I got the chance to play due to Tommy Sacco and Cerbone being out. The game was going back and forth as we knew it would, as two of the top teams in the NEC were playing for the first time that year. The game ended up going into overtime and led to an A.J. Sacco goal, which was the best feeling ever beating the rival in the fashion that we did. The celebration from the team after the goal was great, but my favorite part was the bus ride home when we fired up “Love Story” by Taylor Swift.
— As told to Phil Stacey