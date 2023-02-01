Name: Max Kirianov
Age: 16
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 lbs.
High school: Pingree
Hometown: Marblehead
Year in school: Sophomore
Position: Defenseman
What type of stick, skates and helmet do you use?: I use Nexus Geo sticks, Vapor 3x skates, and a Bauer Re-Akt helmet.
What made you decide to attend Pingree?: For its good educational reputation as well as its small school setting atmosphere, where I’m friendly with everybody; that encourages active participation and socializing. As for sports, I chose Pingree because I was able to experience prep school sports as well as developing as a young player in high school.
What sporting event would you choose to go to more than any other if you could?: I’d choose to go to a Formula 1 racing event, because I’m big into cars and think it would be a cool experience.
Who’s in charge of the music in the Highlanders’ locker room?: (Captain) Ryan Kavanagh is in charge of the music. He usually plays rap and some mashups, but there’s a tendency of having some pop music in there as well. I like the music he chooses and would more than likely play the same things.
As one of a dozen sophomores on the Highlanders’ roster, do you feel the ups and downs you’re experiencing now will pay off over the next two seasons?: I think the ups and downs we’re experiencing will pay off in the next upcoming years. This past year we’ve shown that we definitely have developed and can play at a high level of hockey, and I’m excited to see how we progress going forward.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?: I’d choose Brad Pitt because of the movies I’ve watched him star in, he fits the characteristics of how I’d be portrayed as.
What’s the best TikTok video you’ve watched recently?: It was an edit of the best actors and their best scenes. It was so intriguing that I think I watched it five times.
If you couldn’t play hockey, what other winter sport do you think you’d be really good at?: I think I’d be good at snowboarding. I snowboard a little but am not good, but I could see myself snowboarding all the time if I didn’t play hockey.
What’s your favorite personal moment playing hockey?: Scoring my first goal against Kents Hill.
What class do you have to work hardest at?: My hardest class at Pingree is probably my math class, and I’m satisfied with the amount of work I put into it. My teacher, Mrs. (Colleen) Tlagae, is great; she helps a ton. And I did get a good grade on my test after I studied for it.
Which of teammates is toughest to go up against 1-on-1 in practice?: Collin Rowe, because every time we play against each other we go as hard as possible and it gets very competitive. Earlier in the year we did a 1-on-1 drill with each other and it was a great battle.
Pingree is looking for its first winning season in 14 years. Tell me why you think you and your teammates can achieve that goal: Because we understand how much work needs to be put in for a winning season. Day in and day out, everybody puts their all into practices and games. I trust our team in executing properly to achieve that goal by the end of the season.
— As told to Phil Stacey