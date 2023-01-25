Name: Michael Ryan
Age:16
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight:145 lbs.
High school: Peabody Veterans Memorial
Hometown: Peabody
Year in school: Junior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick, and helmet do you use?:For skates, I use the Bauer Supreme 3s Pros. Most people don’t know that very high-end skates are sometimes too durable and almost impossible to fully break-in; a cheaper option usually takes a shorter period to mold to your foot and progressively molds to your foot as it grows. For my stick, I use a Bauer Nexus Sync. I’ve been a huge Nexus fan for a long time, so it was a no-brainer to pick one up. For my helmet, I use Bauer Re-AKT 95. I chose this one just because of its navy color.
What did you do last season when there was no varsity hockey team in Peabody to play for?: Last season was a slap in the face for every kid on that team. We were told only about two weeks before the season started that we wouldn’t be having a varsity program. That gave no time for anyone to look at other options. I tried to use our JV season as a learning year, but unfortunately it probably hurt me as a player more than it helped.
What’s your favorite meal of the day?: You can never go wrong with a solid breakfast; there’s plenty of great options and you’re rarely unsatisfied. A classic breakfast for me is a triple stack of pancakes with a side of bacon. In addition, chocolate milk is always necessary to pair with pancakes.
Do you have a favorite goal celebration?:To keep it simple, it has to be the heartbreaker celly. It was first introduced to me by Patrick Kane back in 2013. Although I make sure to use it at least once a practice, it has yet to see any game time yet — but it’s waiting patiently.
Which of your teammates would you say is the team’s biggest beauty?: After some careful consideration, I have to lock in Nate Palhares. A guy with huge class, and the girls absolutely love him. Great guy to be around.
Who among the players from Saugus on your team have you become fast friends with?: All the guys from Saugus are great teammates; I’m glad to have them in the locker room. Dante (Mauro) and (Mike) Capone have been some guys that I’ve connected with a lot, especially when I was on a line with them. Another notable character has to be Safwan Rahman; he always puts a smile on your face when he walks into the room.
What’s the best TikTok video you’ve watched lately?: Hands down it has to be a video from the user @rayjones4896. To sum the video up, it’s just a bunch of fellows having a great time — and that brings a smile to my face.
If you couldn’t play hockey, what other winter sport do you think you’d be really good at?: No doubt skiing. Nothing like a nice ski trip with your friends just ripping down the mountain. I’m pretty decent at skiing because the motions are exactly like skating. Unfortunately due to hockey, I rarely ever get to ski at all, but if I couldn’t play hockey skiing is next in line.
What would your dream job be?:A traveling car enthusiast. Ever since I was a kid I’ve loved cars, and I’d love to be around them at all times.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?: Easy: John C Reilly. The first time watching the movie ‘Step Brothers’, I felt a strong connection between us. It’s almost like we were meant to be brothers. He would do a great job at acting my life.
What’s the best thing about growing up in Peabody?: For me, it’s all about real-life experiences. I see more things on a 20-minute bike ride in Peabody than some people see in their whole lives. I think the experiences are really what has shaped me as a person.
— As told to Phil Stacey