Name: Bryce Bedard
Age: 18
Height: 5-feet-7
Weight: 165 lbs.
School: Pingree School
Hometown: Georgetown
Year in school: Senior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I wear CCM Jetspeed skates. I started wearing CCM skates my first year of high school hockey in 8th grade at St. Mary’s of Lynn; I switched from Bauer skates because I prefer the way CCM skates fit and feel as if they’re lighter than Bauers. For my stick I’m currently using the CCM Trigger 3; it’s the most durable stick I’ve had recently. I’ve used newer Bauer and CCM sticks, but I can only get a month out of it before they’ve broken. I have a Bauer helmet just because it fits my head the best.
How did you decided to wanted to go to Pingree?: I decided I wanted to transfer to Pingree after talking to Coach (Dan) Gordon and a few friends I already knew at the school. Some of the main factors that caused me to switch was the education Pingree provides, the better competition, as well as the shorter commute to school. Having a rink on campus as well definitely made Pingree more appealing, as I could just walk over to the rink after school. The commute was also a big thing for me; on a day with no traffic it would take me almost 45 minutes to get to St. Mary’s, but my drive now is at most 25 minutes. Playing for Pingree, I feel as if I was able to get better exposure than I was able to get at St. Mary’s.
Being a senior on a team where the majority of players are freshmen and sophomores, what’s that been like?: It’s definitely an experience I haven’t had on any of the previous teams I’ve been on. It’s been important that myself, Cody (Plaza), Tommy (Tavenner), Michael (Lynch), Jack (Berube), and Matt (Cusolito) lead by example and really take charge not just on the ice, but also off it. We’ve shown the younger guys that there’s a time to have fun and bond with each other, but we’ve also made it clear that when you step into the rink before a practice or when getting ready for a game, it’s time to get to business.
What’s the best part of playing prep school hockey?: The competition. Most games we go up against teams with kids who are committed to Division 1 and 3 schools; it’s always fun and interesting going up against kids of that caliber. The most difficult part can sometimes be the travel; there are games we travel 2-plus hours and don’t get back to school till 10-10:30 p.m.
What’s an area of your game that you once felt was a weakness but is now a strength?: My strength. This past offseason I spent a lot of time in the gym with my friends Mark Wilson, Ralph Juffre, and Brady McClung (all of Bishop Fenwick), and my brother Kaiden, who plays at Amesbury, also would join us in the gym. I was able to put on some size this past year, which has helped me out. The work I had put in the gym has definitely helped me to win more 1-on-1 battles in the corners for sure.
Which of your teammates has the best flow?: Cody probably has the best flow. Cody has good middle part, good length and curl, which definitely separates his flow from some of the other guys. My own flow could use some work. Currently it’s on the longer side, so I probably could use a trim soon.
Who runs the aux in the locker room?: Ryan Kavanagh usually; Kav just kind of took control of the aux on his own. He plays a good mix of everything and always has new songs to play, which keeps things fresh. Most of the time he plays rap, but if Cody has control of the aux that day a little bit of rock will be in the mix.
Have you been watching any of the Olympic hockey?: Honestly this year I haven’t. Since they chose to hold NHL players out of the Olympics this year, I haven’t had any interest in watching it.
What’s your favorite thing about Pingree?: The people. Since transferring in my sophomore year I’ve made lots of great friends; some on the hockey team and some others I just met in class.
What are your plans for after graduation this spring?: I plan on going straight to college. Right now I’m looking to go either to Endicott College or Saint Anselm. I would definitely like to play club hockey, too.
— As told to Phil Stacey