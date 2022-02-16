Name: Aiden Arnold
Age: 18
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 160 lbs.
High school: Ipswich High (plays for Rockport co-op team)
Hometown: Ipswich
Year in school: Senior
Position: Right wing
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I use Vapor skates and a Bauer helmet. As far as those two pieces of equipment go, there’s not much reasoning behind it. Both in my mind seem pretty standard. The skate selection was a mere recommendation from an employee at Pure Hockey years ago, and I’ve rocked the same pair since.
I’ve bounced between an assortment of different sticks and curves throughout my years playing hockey, and just last year I believe I found what works best for me: I rock the Bauer Nexus Geo, I think the balance that the stick possesses is truly uncanny. To me it feels like a jack of all trades. I pair the stick with the Austin Matthews curve. I began using the curve my freshman year and it has really grown on me since, I think the versatility of the blade makes a huge difference in my play ... and it’s certainly nice for toe drags.
What’s it like playing high school hockey for a team where you don’t actually go to that high school?: Personally, I love it. I think lots of kids get intimidated by the fact that we’re a team composed of three different towns, but I’ve truly felt at home with the team these last four years. I’m a much more extroverted person, so getting the chance to meet and bond with people from other towns has been truly special to me. There’s a lot of friendships I have now that wouldn’t have been possible if not for our co-op program. Having said that, extroverted or not I think anyone will find the same result; it’s truly a good bunch of guys and we make sure to look out for each other.
What’s your all-time favorite dessert?: I can’t limit myself to just one. Having said that, I’ve been craving some carrot cake today.
Tell us about your team’s comeback win over Northeast Saturday and how you scored the game-winning goal in OT: It was something special, to say the least. It was a strange scenario because it didn’t feel like a 4-1 game, but we weren’t capitalizing on our opportunities. The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from my Senior Night game with a loss. Coming into the third period there was just a whole new energy, a new sort of confidence had been instilled in us; you could see it in everyone’s eyes. With 10 minutes left Mike Nocella laid a beautiful shot to the top left on a 2 on 1. Next came my second of the night with 5 minutes to go. The energy on the bench in those last 5 minutes was unmatched. With about a minute left Mike Nocella made another huge play, hitting Michael Murphy backdoor on a one-timer to make it 4-4.
I was running on fumes heading into OT, but man I wanted the win. My second shift into OT, Gio Recupero and I worked the left half-wall. He was able to come out of the corner with the puck, I immediately cut to the net shouting “G!” He hit me with a dime, right in the wheelhouse, a pass that’d allow me to bury one to the bottom right. I was stunned watching the puck slide past the tendy. Before I even got my head swung around the entire team was on my back. The energy. The comeback. The hat trick. All on Senior Night. It’s something I’ll never forget.
Which of your teammates has the best flow?: Michael Murphy and it’s not even a question. Kid’s just got some nice ched; enough said.
There have to be days when every hockey player just wants to hit the snooze button instead of going to an early morning practice on a cold morning. How do you get past that?: We’ve done a good job, especially this year, of adapting a mindset where it’s really not about you, the individual, but rather it’s about the team. If one person hits the snooze button, it has an effect on all of us. In fact, we just held a captain’s practice the morning after a tough 4-0 loss against Latin Academy. As captains, we decided we wanted to hold our own practice, well aware there was lots we needed to work on. I made the decision to make the practice optional. With playoffs around the corner, I wanted everyone on the team to have confidence in one another that they cared. Anyone could have hit the snooze button; instead we got great results. Think it shows a lot about our team’s mental toughness and comradery.
Can you tell us the funniest thing you’ve ever seen happen during a hockey game?: There’s been a lot of good moments, of course. I don’t know if it’s the funniest thing I’ve seen, but just the other day there was a scrum that broke out in front of our net, a kid on the opposing team went to throw a punch on Quinn Brady that ended up socking the ref instead.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I was born in Encinitas, California, a small surf town just south of San Diego. Also, my initials are AAA: Aiden Allen Arnold.
It looks like Rockport is going to qualify for the Division 4 state playoffs. What can you do to have postseason success?: It’s been frustrating because we’re right on the edge of being something special. Almost every game we seem to have a period where I’m saying to myself, ‘Wow, we’re gross.’ I think if we can turn the corner and put all the pieces together, keep that solid play for every period of the game and not just one, we have the potential to go really deep into the playoffs.
Individually, I’m really looking to take my game to the next level. This year is my first year playing forward since the sixth grade; luckily I’ve been able to pick it up fairly quickly. I was brought up to be a difference maker, someone that’d tuck the puck in the back of the net, and that’s exactly what I intend to do in the coming playoffs. However, I think my leadership role down this last stretch of play will prove to be more beneficial than my individual successes. As a captain I’m really hoping I can play a part in elevating my team to the next level, because as I said, once we kick into that second gear we may very likely be a scary team.
— As told to Phil Stacey