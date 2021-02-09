One-Timers with ... .St. John's Prep captain Zach McKenelley

Name: Zachary McKenelley
Age: 18
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 185 lbs.
High school: St. John’s Prep
Hometown: Middleton
Year in school: Senior
Position: Right wing
What kind of stick, skates and helmet do you use?: I use a Nexus 3N Pro stick, Bauer 2S pro skates, and an original Re-Akt helmet. Ever since I can remember I’ve been using Nexus for my choice of stick, and Supreme skates as my skates. So I guess just out of tradition I’ve kept the equipment the same and I’ve noticed they have the same feel. I’ve also used the same helmet that I got my freshman year the day I found out I made varsity.
What's been the strangest thing about this hockey season?: It has to be the lack of a real locker room. Not only are the boys missing out on a place to get dressed, but also many memories that are created in the SJP room. Most of my favorite memories took place in that locker room, so going forward I hope the boys can get back into it.
As a senior captain on a young, inexperienced team, what's that been like for you?: I'm personally extremely grateful of the group of guys we have this year. All of the boys are extremely mature for their age and truly taking it seriously. As a captain the main thing I strive for on our team is effort and attitude, and I believe both of those things have been exceptional so far. I try to act in ways my captains did toward me when I was a freshman. I’m really trying to make the season as normal as possible for everyone and get the most we can out of it, as well as set them up for their next few years on the team. In the end, I’m really proud to call of them my teammates.
You have enough money to buy any three hockey jerseys you want. Which three are you buying?: The first would be a Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks Premier black third jersey. I love the colors, but more importantly I've always looked up to Patrick Kane as my favorite player ever since I can remember. The second would be an Auston Matthew’s USA Hockey jersey. Other than Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews is one of my favorite players, and the USA jerseys are very cool looking. The last but not least I'd get would be Connor McDavid’s orange Oilers jersey, because he's another one of my favorite players and I love the orange color on the jersey.
Out of all the different uniforms St. John's Prep has worn in your four seasons, which one is your favorite?: My top pick has to be the 2017-2018 Derek Hines jerseys we wore. I love the simplistic design of those jerseys — but more importantly, the pregame speech that I associate with those jerseys. The team had the honor of hearing Derek’s family talk to us about him and what the game means to them. It really touched my heart and has stuck with me to this day.
What made you decide to attend St. John's Prep?: I came to SJP in eighth grade due to the countless good experiences my family and I had heard about the school. I've always admired the brotherhood and the gritty style of hockey that SJP plays. I've been more than happy with my decision and wouldn’t change the experience this school gave me for the world. Not only the school, but also the lifelong connections I 've made through the school and hockey program. The best part about being an SJP student has to be college like campus we have.
What's one food you can't live without?: Although it may be oddly specific, microwaved popcorn is by far my favorite food. I couldn't live without eating some at least once a week.
Give me three songs you love that I probably haven't heard of: 'The Spins' by the late Mac Miller. I love this song because Mac Miller wrote and published this song when he graduated high school, so I can really relate to him through the song. Another 'Every Other Memory' by Ryan Hurd. My brother introduced me to this country song from a new and upcoming artist. And I’m sure you might've heard this song but 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen has been one of my favorite songs to get hyped up with. My dad introduced me to this odd song when I was younger and I love the retro-ness it has.
How far do you think the Bruins will go this season?: The Bruins are getting contributions from the whole team. It’s all about unity, and the Bruins are playing as a united team. I’m hoping to see the Bruins go all the way this year!
Who is your best friend on the hockey team?: My other captain, Jake DiNapoli. I've been playing hockey with Jake ever since I can remember on the Valley Junior Warriors. We've always seemed to be on the same team or playing against each other. Jake and I spend a lot of time playing Call Of Duty together, too. I'm very grateful to call him my teammate as well as my other captain.
Lastly, you and your teammates will host Catholic Memorial Friday in the annual 1st. Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game. What does this game for the former SJP and West Point captain mean to you?: The 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game means more than just a hockey game. Jake and I have been working on spreading the message and the real importance of these games to the new guys.
To me, this game is extremely meaningful; we're playing for Derek and his family. A good, solid effort in Derek’s name is the least we could do to honor he sacrifices Derek made. This year will be the last time I can participate in the annual game, so it means twice as much as any other year. Nothing would be better than to bring home win for Derek and his family!
— As told to Phil Stacey