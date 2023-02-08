Name: Jack Doherty
Age: 17
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 lbs.
High school: St. John’s Prep
Hometown: Marblehead
Year in school: Junior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: Right now I use the Bauer Vapor 3X skates. Due to my narrow foot, they fit nicely. I have a CCM Tacks AS V stick. I love this stick because of the mid kick point, which is nice for slapshots from the point, and it has a nice grip to it. And I use a Bauer Re-Akt 150 navy blue helmet. Even though the helmet isn’t the newest Bauer model (which would be Hyperlite), I like the style of mine much better.
Do you feel pressure playing for the defending Division 1 state champions and once again being the state’s top ranked team?: The pressure is definitely there; being ranked No. 1 always puts a target on our back. But I look at it in a positive way: it pushes me to play at my best knowing every game our opponent will give it their best game when they’re playing us.
What made you decide to go to St. John’s Prep?: The academics. I knew coming here I was setting myself up for a better future and a better learning environment. I also knew it would challenge me, and I wanted that challenge academically and for athletics. On top of that, the overwhelming brotherhood that we have here is nothing like anywhere else.
Which meal of the day do you think is best?: Breakfast. A good breakfast sets up my entire day. When I get the chance, I love to have chocolate chip pancakes.
Where’s your go-to place for takeout back home in Marblehead?: Café Vesuvius. Easily the best pizza in town.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever gotten from the Prep’s defensive guru, assistant coach Jeff Tache?: I definitely can’t give away any of Coach Tache’s defensive secrets that he writes in his top secret game notebook. But I can tell you that I love having him on the bench right behind us D every game. He always has great advice and is there to help us play lockdown defense.
Do you have a nickname?: I don’t other than everyone calls me Doherty. I don’t know a single player on my team who uses my first name. Not really sure why this happened, but it’s definitely stuck around.
What’s the best TikTok video you’ve watched recently?: The Connor Bedard ‘Toe Drag Release’ video. Bedard has an absolute cannon, so it’s so satisfying to watch. I’ve watched it at least 50 times.
Of all the different uniforms that the St. John’s Prep wears, which is your favorite one?: My favorite is our alternate gray jerseys. I think they look the best with our blue helmets and pants; we should definitely be wearing them more often.
Have you ever been asked for an autograph?: Sadly, I have not (yet) been asked for one. But I know my little brother has come to every game hoping for an autograph by the one and only captain Jimmy Ayers — and I don’t blame him. Who wouldn’t?
What would your dream job be?: This year I’ve been more than fortunate enough to have Coach (Dave) Hennessy not only as a hockey coach, but as my Economics teacher. I’ve learned so much in class from him and it’s turned into my favorite class instantly. I could definitely see myself being an Economics major in college and creating a career out of it.
Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?: I’m definitely rooting for the Eagles on Sunday. I have family out in Philadelphia, so I think I’m obligated to root for them. And everyone hates the Chiefs, so you have to want the Eagles winning.
Tell us about a close friend you now have that you wouldn’t have met if you hadn’t gone to St. John’s Prep: Jake Vana. He’s one of many that has made my time here at the Prep so special. Not only have I gotten to play two varsity sports with him, but have sat in five classes with him (three this year). Jake is the hardest worker I’ve ever met — in and out of the classroom — and part of why I love being around him so much is because he pushes me to be the best I can be. Not only is he an outstanding athlete and student, but he’s also a great friend to have.
What’s a movie or TV show you’ve recently watched that you’d recommend?: ‘Ozark’. I like the suspense and plot of the story, always giving a twist. Recommended for people who like money laundering stories.
Tell us something that most people wouldn’t know about you: After my long hard fought hockey and lacrosse seasons in the winter and spring, I change the pace and lifeguard in the summer.
— As told to Phil Stacey