Name: Zack Raposa
Age: 18
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 175 lbs.
High school: St John’s Prep
Hometown: Newburyport
Year in school: Senior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: Skates are Bauer Vapor X800s, and the stick I use is a Bauer Vapor hyperlite. I’ve always used Bauer skates, but as for the stick I’ve either used Warrior or Bauer.
What’s your favorite part about being a hockey player?: The freedom and creativity hockey brings as opposed to other sports. I also can’t brush past the fact that a hockey locker room is one of the closest spaces in all of sports. There’s something about a hockey team’s bond that cannot be found anywhere else.
We often hear ‘practices can be harder than the actual games’. Can you give an example of how this pertains at St. John’s Prep?: Practices in most cases can be harder than games, especially at St. John’s, due to the simple fact of how much skill is on the ice. Many times during practice you’re going up against arguably some of the best players in the state — nevermind the extra stress of coaches expecting you to do the drill right.
Tell us a book that you couldn’t put down once you began reading it: ‘The Hard Hat’ by Jon Gordon. The book talks about being the perfect teammate and follows the life of George Bioardi during his time at Cornell lacrosse. Tragically George passed away, but his legacy remains as a result of his leadership qualities on and off the field. I would recommend it to anybody, but particularly to those playing on teams of their own.
What’s your nickname?: ⁃ ‘Rap’. I never told anybody to call me Rap, but it sort of developed over time with all of my friends.
What’s one area of your game you once felt was a weakness, but you’ve worked hard to make a strength?: I believe skating used to be an issue for me on the ice. Over the years I’ve focused on it, and it’s now become one of my greatest abilities that can set me apart from other players. If I’m not the fastest kid on the ice, I certainly have an advantage with my edges and my ability to change direction.
Aside from one of your hockey teammates, who is your favorite athlete at St. John’s Prep?: Michael Kelly. He was a lacrosse teammate of mine last year who graduated and went on to play lacrosse at Princeton. His raw talent was unmatched, as well as his ability to anticipate plays on the lacrosse field.
Do you have a favorite moment so far from this season?: Our preseason trip to Connecticut. We played two games during the day that were about 2 1/2 hours away from campus. The trip itself was not particularly anything special; however, I believe it was a crucial step into developing our team chemistry. I believe moments like those are what set teams apart aside from skill.
What advice would you give to a young defenseman who wants to play varsity hockey at St. John’s Prep?: I’d tell him to keep it simple. I can’t tell you the number of times I have talked to Coach (David) Hennessey and Coach Tash (i.e., Jeff Tache) and have been told the same words. It sounds cliché, but in the end it’s true. I’d also say join the offense when you can, but don’t make it your whole game.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: That during the summer I’m a surfer. Conveniently for me I’ve on Plum Island in Newburyport, where I spend almost all my time during the summer days. Surfing is something that just came naturally to me from the balance and control in skating. It’s easily one of the most underappreciated sports or hobbies.
While the Division 1 state tournament seems pretty wide open, the Eagles have to be one of the favorites to win it all. What do you feel like the team needs to do to make that dream a reality?: I think it’s most important to have trust in the guys in the locker room. My brother Tyler was on the team in 2018 and 2017 and they had the most skilled locker room in recent history, but their skill only made it so far and their 2018 season ended with a loss to Pope Francis at Tsongas Arena.
I believe we do have enough talent to win it all, but skill alone isn’t going to cut it. It’s about sacrifices that have to be made in order to achieve something for a group greater than yourself. I think having trust in the guys around you day in and day out is what ultimately defines a teams success. Luckily for us we have a unique bond as a team that I don’t believe can be found anywhere else in the state.
— As told to Phil Stacey