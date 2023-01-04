Name: Zack Ryan
Age: 18
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 150 lbs.
High school: Swampscott
Year in school: Senior
Position: Defense
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I use Bauer skates, a Bauer Re-Ack 150 helmet, and CCM JetSpeed sticks. I got my skates around six years ago and liked them so much that I’ve had no need to buy new ones. They fit my feet perfectly, especially with the heating they do to the interior padding. I recently got my Bauer helmet; I chose it because of the many options it has to adjust it. It’s really the best helmet out there. As for my sticks, I can’t put my finger on it but I’ve always loved the feel and control I get with the JetSpeeds.
Did you make any New Year’s resolutions?: I don’t have any particular New Year’s resolutions; I just to try and be the best person I can be.
Whether it’s on the football field or on the ice, what does it mean to you to represent Swampscott High as an athlete?: To represent Swampscott High as an athlete means the world to me. To be able to represent your town doing something you love is a thing I’ll always be grateful for. The connections you make will last you a lifetime, and the community and family football and hockey provides is something I’ll always cherish.
Who is the biggest beauty on this year’s team?: It has to be Ronan Locke. He came back for his senior year, has been a force on the ice, and is a great person and teammate. He’s a game changer.
What’s your favorite rink to play in?: The Raymond J. Bourque Arena at Endicott. The atmosphere it provides is awesome and the ice is always well maintained. It’s also where I got my first chance to play in a game back as an eighth grader.
Growing up, was there a Big Blue hockey player you idolized?: I idolized Chris Barnes growing up. I played with him my 8th grade year to my freshman year, he was a very physical defenseman that had a lot of skill and played the game right. I always looked up to him for advice and watched him lead by example.
If you could change one rule in MIAA hockey, what would it be?: I’d change the icing rule. I know that rule isn’t just specifically for the MIAA, but if you’re a player who sent the puck down the ice and have a chance to make a play, they should have that opportunity no matter what circumstance
You can eat anything you want for an entire day. What are you having for a.) breakfast, b.) lunch, c.) dinner and d.) a snack before bedtime?: For breakfast I’d open up with French toast along with a side of bacon, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, and home fries from Red’s in Salem. For lunch I’d go with a BLT from Periwinkles in Swampscott with some UTZ chips, and I’d finish my day with a filet mignon with mashed potatoes and asparagus cooked medium-rare from Antique Table.
Give us one crazy prediction for 2023: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the Super Bowl. (Tom) Brady in the playoffs is a force to be reckoned with, no matter what team he’s on.
Tell us about your all-time favorite goal: It has to be the one I scored during a ‘3 Minutes of Fame’ at TD Garden. It was so long ago that I hardly remember it, but I do recall skating it up the ice and just sliding it under the goaltender’s pads. To skate on that ice was an awesome experience, and to have a goal as well added to that tenfold.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I love to hike. I’ve hiked Mount Washington a few times and have also done a number of other hikes around New Hampshire. It’s a great way to clear your mind.
If you could go to any sporting event in the world for free and have great seats, where are you going?: I think I’d have to go to a World Cup final. It was hard for me not to say Super Bowl, but after watching this year’s World Cup final and how exciting it was and how much spirit was shown by the fans, I think it’d be the opportunity of a lifetime.
Who controls the music in the Big Blue locker room?: Aidan Sprague controls the music. He likes to play some classic rock and remixes of certain songs — some of which were made by another of our teammates, Will Roddy. I’d say the whole team likes it; his playlist definitely gets me ready to go.
Finally, what do you see happening to Swampscott hockey for the remainder of the 2022-23 season?: If we play consistent, hard-nosed, and fast hockey we can attain anything we want. It would take everyone, but I believe we have a team to make a deep run in the playoffs.
— As told to Phil Stacey