Name: Max Gadon
Age: 18
Height:5-foot-8
Weight: 175 lbs.
High school: Swampscott High
Hometown: Nahant
Year in school: Senior
Position: Right wing
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I use Bauer 2s Pro skates. I’ve used Bauer Supreme skates for a long time; they fit me well and are comfortable. I use the CCM Super Tacks As1 stick. I really like the way the puck feels on it and how it shoots, and I’ve had three of them so I’m very used to using it. I use a Bauer Re-Akt 150 helmet; it’s super comfortable and protective, and I think it looks good as well.
Which defenseman on your team is the toughest to beat 1-on-1 in practice?: Probably Quinn Hitchcock. He’s tall, quick and has good hands, so it’s pretty tough to beat him.
You can eat anything you want for an entire day. What are you having for a.) breakfast, b.) lunch, c.) dinner and d.) a snack before bedtime?: For breakfast, I’d have to go with my mom’s French toast, I think it’s the best French toast I’ve had. For lunch I’d say a good roast beef sandwich; just not from a specific place, as there are many great sandwich shops on the North Shore. For dinner I’d have to go with chicken Parmesan from Paradiso in Swampscott; in my opinion they have the best chicken Parmesan around. For a snack before bedtime I would have to go with Ramen; it’s quick and easy and gets the job done late at night.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I’m a big fan of both Marvel and Star Wars, and I don’t think a lot of people would know or expect that I am.
Can you tell us about your all-time favorite hockey memory?: In 7th grade I was playing for Marblehead Youth Hockey, we went to Montreal and we got to meet and play with kids from St. Lambert Quebec. It was a great experience.
What do you remember about your first varsity goal?: It was as a freshman against Lynn in the Lynn Christmas Tournament. I went to dump and change from the offsides faceoff dot, and it somehow went in. I got to the bench and everyone was excited, (but) I had no idea what was going on until I saw the ref signal a goal and I realized I had scored.
Is there any significance to you wearing the No. 7?: Honestly my favorite number is 9, but it’s always been taken in hockey so I haven’t got a chance to use it (besides in baseball a few years back). Over the last few years I’ve grown to like 7 a lot more and think it’s a pretty good number.
What’s your all-time favorite cartoon to watch?: I’d have to say ‘Futurama’. I watched it when I was younger and have since re-watched it multiple times, and whenever it’s on TV I’ll be sure to tune in. My favorite character is probably Fry; I think he’s pretty funny and part of what makes the show great. I like the show so much because of how it’s written. Even re-watching it I pick up new jokes and references I didn’t catch before. The smart writing aspect mixed in with the humor is what I think makes ‘Futurama’ a great cartoon.
What’s your go-to move on a breakaway?: Usually I try to read where to shoot based on the goalie’s positioning, but I’ve found going top right or between the goalie’s head and glove is most effective for me.
If you could change one rule in MIAA hockey, what would it be?: The icing rule. I think the MIAA should use hybrid icing so you can beat the defender to the puck and create scoring chances, rather than it being blown dead even if you win the race to the puck.
What would be your dream college to attend?: Honestly, I’m not sure. I think wherever I go I’ll end up making the most out of it. I’m applying to multiple schools both in and out of state and will most likely end up studying business. I’d love to continue playing hockey, even at a club level or beer league, just to keep skating.
You’ve been on both ends of the spectrum with the Big Blue: a couple of playoff wins your sophomore year, but winless last season. What’s your key for staying even keeled and not getting too high or too low?: Well, I got a concussion on our New Years Day game my sophomore year and that ended up knocking me out for the rest of the year, including those playoff victories, and my junior year as well. A key for me personally, to not get too high or too low, is to just play my game, and generally good things happen. But I honestly think the key to us as a team not getting too high or too low is the group of guys we’ve had in the locker room. Every year I’ve been here we’ve had a very close group. The mood in the room is never down, and I think that’s a crucial part of a good team and why we’ve strung some wins together at the start of this season.
— As told to Phil Stacey