Name: Trevor McNeill
Age: 17
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 130 lbs.
High school: Danvers High
Year in school: Senior
Position: Center
What type of skates, stick and helmet do you use?: I use the Bauer Vapor Hyperlite skates because they are wicked light and feel great on the feet. I use the CCM Trigger 7 Pro 65 Flex with p28 curve for my stick because I’ve used the CCM Trigger series for a couple of years now. I really like the feel of the stick and how light it is. For my helmet, I use the CCM Tacks 710. There’s no specific reason as to why; I’ve used it since freshman year and haven’t had a reason to get a new one.
What’s the best thing about the Christmas season to you?: Definitely getting together with family. Christmas Eve is always a good one for my family and I, because we all head over to my grandparents’ house to have dinner and play a bunch of crazy games.
What’s the one thing you really, really hope Santa leaves under the tree for you this year?: A new pair of headphones, preferably some wireless earbuds. I’m big on music and am always listening to music if I have the chance. I’m currently rocking the original Apple wire headphones right now, and it’s always the worst taking ‘em out of your pocket and having to untangle them — and they also break so easily. So I’d say some wireless headphones.
The Falcons are off to another good start (3-1) this season. How can you guys keep it going?: For a start, keeping shots to the outside is huge. Everything started from our solid strong D zone last year and I think we’ve got a strong one this season as well, so D-zone is definitely something we need to continue to be successful at. Every kid has a big role on this team, and I think if each kid continues to succeed in their role and do their job, we can have a very successful season.
In your own words, who is the biggest beauty on this year’s team?: I’m gonna have to say Daniel Vatousios. From never playing hockey before, knowing we needed a backup goalie for the season he jumped right in and made hockey his thing. Dan is hands down one of the funniest guys on the team, but absolutely grinds every day to get better and has improved a ton since the start of the season. Most importantly, the difference in practice from one goalie to two goalies is a major difference and if it wasn’t for Dan, we’d be in a tough situation.
You’ve just received a stretch pass in the neutral zone and are bearing in alone on the opposing goalie. What’s your go-to move for scoring?: My go-to move is to usually try and make the goalie bite heavy on one side, then slide it the opposite side, leaving the net wide open. The side I try to make the goalie bite depends on my positioning on the ice as well as the goalie’s, which is why I usually try to make the goalie move first. That allows me to react and see the best place for me to finish.
You tend to play ‘bigger’ than your size — is that a mindset you take with you onto the ice?: It’s definitely the mindset I take with me onto the ice. Puck battles are a huge part of the game, which is why I think it’s so important to be strong on the wall and down in the corners. It’s where possession begins, and puck possession is a huge key to winning hockey games. Hockey is a game full of contact and although I’m not the biggest guy out there, being smaller in size is almost a benefit as it allows me to absorb these hits a bit easier and win the battles down low.
Your father, Sean, and your uncle, Chris, were both superstar players for Danvers High and won a state title in 1994. What stories have you heard about their playing days?: The one thing I always hear is how close the guys on the team were back then. It seems they were really like a big family, and because of that they played hard for each other every game — which is probably what led to a lot of the success they had. A lot of them are still really close friends to this day.
If you could master an instrument, what would you want it to be?: One hundred percent it would be the guitar. I can already play a couple easy songs on guitar, but having the skill mastered would be incredible. I’m a huge classic rock fan; it’s about the only type of music I listen to. I’m a big Pink Floyd fan as well as Led Zeppelin, so honestly any of their songs I think would be awesome to shred on the guitar.
Which of your opponents has the best uniforms?: After getting brand new jerseys this year I’d say I like ours the best. But if I had to pick another, I’d go with Winthrop’s. I think the colors (navy and gold) go well together with a clean logo, and the all-white (home uniform) looks real good.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I’m a big outdoors type of person.
What would be your dream college?: I’m interested in studying civil engineering and definitely want to go to school close to home. Some that I’m currently looking at are UMass Lowell, Merrimack, the University of Maine and Wentworth. If there was an opportunity for me to play sports in college, I’d do so in a heartbeat.
Lastly, tell us about your favorite goal that you’ve ever scored: It has to be my breakaway goal scored last year against Marblehead with a minute left to take the lead. Two minutes left, I blocked two shots from the point at the beginning of the shift. As I had a complete dead leg from the blocked shots, I managed to stretch the zone and cut through the middle, getting hit with a stretch pass to go down 1-on-1 with the goalie. Coming in down the middle, I faked the shot to the left side to drop the goalie into the butterfly, then slid the puck to the opposite side on my backhand, opening the 5-hole, then tapped the puck through the goalie’s legs.
— As told to Phil Stacey