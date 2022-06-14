LOWELL — Just 21 outs now stand between the Peabody High softball team and its first-ever state championship.
Behind some timely hitting, another splendid pitching performance from Abby Bettencourt and some outstanding defense — notably from shortstop Emma Bloom — the Tanners are off to UMass Amherst this weekend to play for the Division 1 crown after shading Wachusett, 3-2, Tuesday night at Martin Park in the state semifinals.
“This feels unreal,” said Bloom, a senior co-captain who celebrated her birthday Tuesday with the biggest win of her softball career. She also made a spectacular play in the field in the bottom of the fourth to save a pair of runs for her squad.
“I have so much confidence in our team ... we did it again!”
Abby Bettencourt, a sophomore who won Northeastern Conference Player of the Year honors, held the fourth seeded Mountaineers at bay, scattering seven hits and a pair of runs while striking out 10.
Now 22-2 on the season, ninth seeded Peabody awaits the winner of Wednesday’s contest between No. 3 Taunton and seventh ranked Taunton (also being played at Martin Park). The state championship game will be played at UMass Amherst either Friday or Saturday (time TBA).
The Tanners, who never trailed, took an early 1-0 lead when Abby Bettencourt walked, stole both second and third base, and came around to score when her sister, Isobel Bettencourt, delivered an RBI groundout.
Wachusett hurler Riley Quirk was equally as stingy as Abby Bettencourt. She also struck out 10 batters while surrendering just seven hits, albeit allowing one more run than Peabody’s ace.
Peabody doubled its lead in the sixth inning when Logan Lomasney, the team’s No. 7 hitter, laced a long triple to score Kiley Doolin (who had walked) from first. Lomasney broke out with three hits on the night, including a pair of singles.
“I knew the middle and bottom of our order would start hitting after they saw (Quirk) the first time through,” said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri, referring to No. 6 hitter Doolin (single), Lomasney ands No. 8 hitter Gina Terrazzano (single).
The Mountaineers (23-2) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth after Tiegan Walsh belted a leadoff triple and Quirk’s bloop single plated her.
But the Tanners once again responded with what turned out to be the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh. Bloom (2 hits, including a triple) singled, Isobel Bettencourt walked, and Doolin delivered an RBI single up the middle to score Bloom for a 3-1 edge.
That run proved huge when Wachusett’s Caitlin Ciccone, her team’s No. 8 hitter, hit an inside the park homer with one out in the bottom of the frame. Abby Bettencourt calmly struck out the next two hitters, however, sealing Peabody’s biggest ever victory on the diamond.
“What more could you ask of Abby?,” said Palmieri. “Ten strikeouts in a state semifinal game? She was great.”
