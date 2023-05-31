Billy O'Neill, who guided the Salem State men's hockey teams to unprecedented heights during a remarkable 42-year run behind the Vikings' bench, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
The Lynn born, Danvers bred and long-time Salem resident hangs up his skates after a career that saw him coach in 1,138 games for SSU, more than any other coach in NCAA Division 3 hockey history.
His teams compiled a 626-436-76 record (.583 winning percentage), making O'Neill one of only three coaches in NCAA Division 3 hockey history to reach 600 career victories and one of just 15 NCAA hockey coaches across all three divisions.
“I felt this was the best time for me to call it a career. I am so appreciative to be able to coach this long," said the 66-year-old O'Neill. "I have created so many great memories over the years with my former players and coaches.
"The years flew by, and I can’t believe the end is here. The great memories will always be with me. I am at peace with my decision.”
'Dominance' doesn't begin to describe O'Neill's teams at Salem State. His squads won 20 or more games five teams in a 10-year span, including a school record 24 victories in 1984-85. They Vikings ran roughshod over their Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference (MASCAC) competition, winning 18 league crowns in O'Neill's first 22 seasons and 23 overall.
Salem State would take on all comers from the Division 2 and 3 ranks from across New England and beyond, usually coming out on top. O'Neill's squads won Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) titles in 1985, 1994, and 1995 and made the ECAC playoffs 26 times. They also reached the NCAA Frozen Four in both 1992 (finishing third in the country) and 1994 among his six NCAA tourney bids.
A former St. John's Prep hockey player, O'Neill went on to skate four years for Jack Parker on the Boston University blue line in the late 1970s — helping the 1978 Terriers win the national championship and meeting his wife, Liz, there.
After graduation, he had a tryout with the Boston Bruins before getting into coaching. He was an assistant coach for the late Bo Tierney at Bishop Fenwick High School and moved on to a graduate assistant role at Norwich University before being hired to replace Beverly's Mike Gilligan at Salem State following the latter's six-year tenure from 1975-81.
“I had just finished my graduate assistant year at Norwich with (Marblehead's) Don “Toot” Cahoon," he said. "The Salem State position became available, and fortunately I had the support of President (James) Amsler and (athletic director) John Galaris. I was just looking to start coaching and never gave any thought to how long my career in coaching would last.”
O'Neill's first win came against Alaska-Anchorage, 7-2, back on November 14, 1981. He achieved his 500th career victory during the 2011-12 season and his 600th triumph on the final day of the 2018-19 season, both coming against Fitchburg State.
Current Salem State Director of Athletics Nicolle Wood (SSU Class of 1995) said that O'Neill was not only a mentor as a coach and a person, but someone who always represented the university in the best light possible and left a transcendent legacy.
"Despite building one of the most successful programs in New England over his career, he remained one of the most humble people in intercollegiate athletics that I've ever met," said wood. "His teams have gone to multiple Final Fours, won regional championships, dominated New England ice hockey opponents, and put SSU on the map as a destination for top players across North America and Europe.
"(O'Neill) doesn't get enough credit for the type of culture and program he built while pursuing and achieving excellence," she added. "He recruits student-athletes who understand the opportunity to play as a Viking and positively represent the university in the classroom and community."
A three-time New England Hockey Writers Coach of the Year, O'Neill coached 11 All-Americans, 10 Conference Players of the Year, and almost 100 All-New England, All-ECAC East, and MASCAC All-Conference members.
O'Neill also got to coach his son, Andrew, who captained the 2006-07 Vikings and later served as an assistant coach to his father. His younger son, Will, played college hockey at the University of Maine and played a game in the NHL for the Philadelphia Flyers, and his oldest child, daughter Rachel, worked in the hockey office at UMass Amherst.
Salem State has said a "national search" will begin for the school's sixth head hockey coach in the coming weeks. But it's extremely unlikely anyone will ever replace the legend that is Billy O'Neill.