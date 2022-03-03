MIDDLETON — At first glance, the end result might seem less than impressive.
No. 1 seed St. John’s Prep 3, No. 33 seed King Philip 1.
Yes, the top ranked Eagles’ Division 1 playoff opener was not the rout that some might’ve predicted. They scored on their first shot of the night, added another goal before the first period ended, popped home another less than five minutes into the second, and basically cruised to victory from there.
While the two-goal margin of victory over the lowest seed in the tournament might not seem imposing, there were a lot of facets to the Prep’s game that were.
“The final shot total (35-7) is a pretty good indication of how we controlled the play,” said head coach Kristian Hanson after his Eagles moved to 18-3 on the season. “Territory-wise, shot-wise and possession-wise, we dominated. We were playing a team we knew very little about that had been on a roll late in the season and was much better than their record and seeding was. So I thought we played a pretty solid and complete game.”
Moving on to the second round, St. John’s Prep will now host 16th seeded Winchester (a 2-1 winner Thursday over Central Catholic) back at the Essex Sports Center Monday (5:30 p.m.).
The Eagles were particularly on top of their game defensively, coming just one second short of a full 26 minutes without allowing a single shot on Payton Palladino — and the one that finally did get to him was from the point on a King Philip power play. They surrendered just those seven shots on net the entire night, a testament to the squad’s commitment to taking care of business first and foremost in their own end.
“We put a real emphasis on closing gaps, not backing into Payton and coming out to play their forwards a lot sooner, and being aggressive,” said Hanson, who liked the play of junior rearguard Aidan Holland in particular. “You could see our defenseman out there communicating and playing well as a result.”
Generating offense was no issue for St. John’s Prep, either, as it attempted more than 60 shots on net. Some sailed wide or high, others were blocked or deflected, but they still got 35 on Warriors’ netminder Kyle Abbott.
Sophomore third line center Christian Rosa was the biggest beneficiary, popping home his sixth and seventh goals of the season. He also laid out a pair of big open ice hits and earned the team’s Derek Hines Helmet as its player of the game.
Most importantly, the Eagles were never seriously in doubt of losing after coming out strong, controlling the flow and pace of the contest, and pretty much dictating the terms from there ... this despite a never-pack-it-in effort from King Philip, which was two days removed from a resounding 7-2 victory over Weymouth in a Division 1 play-in game.
“Your first tournament game goes well beyond just the skill aspect of it,” said Hanson. “It’s the mental aspect, controlling emotions, recognizing the situation you’re in and playing within yourself instead of trying to win a state championship on one shift. All those things come into play.”
Rosa took a drop pass from linemate Jake Vana at 2:39 of the opening period, with his shot low and along the ice beating Abbott cleanly. Another sophomore, left wing Johnny Tighe, made it 2-0 later in the frame after picking up a loose puck in the slot and ripping it home. Fellow fourth liners Joe Melanson and Peter Santosuosso earned the assists.
When Rosa chipped a shot from the crease over Abbott in the early stages of the second, the Eagles were in complete command. Although they never built upon it — some terrific saves by Abbott in the King Philip net insured that — the hosts never relented, either, with wave after wave of pressure rolling over the boards.
Captain Shaun Fitzpatrick made sure the Warriors wouldn’t get shut out, following up a Nolan Jackson shot by going hard to the net and getting his stick behind Palladino to knock the rebound home.
St. John’s Prep 3, King Philip 1
Division 1 playoffs first round at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
King Philip 0 1 0 1
St. John’s Prep 2 1 0 3
First period: SJP, Christian Rosa (Jake Vana, Cam Umlah), 2:39; SJP, Johnny Tighe (Joe Melanson, Peter Santosuosso), 11:11.
Second period: SJP, Rosa (Vana, Aidan Holland), 4:41; KP, Shaun Fitzpatrick (Nolan Jackson), 11:44.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: KP, Kyle Abbott 32; SJP, Payton Palladino 6.
Records: SJP, 18-3; KP 10-9-3.