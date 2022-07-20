Rob Oppenheim fired a competitive career-low 60, 11 under par, to gain the co-lead after three rounds of last weekend’s Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill. But he stumbled in the final round with a 74 and finished nine strokes behind the winner at Panther Creek Country Club on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Salem-born, Andover-bred Oppenheim bogeyed the opening hole in his historic round, but recovered to shoot 33 the front nine. He sizzled after that, making nine successive threes, with two eagles and five birdies to score 27 and 60 total.
“That’s the best nine holes I’ve ever played in competition,” the former Massachusetts Open and Mass. Amateur champion admitted to the PGA Tour’s website editor.
The 42-year-old Oppenheim had previously shot two 61s on the Korn Ferry Tour, most recently at the 2019 Albertsons Boise Open.
“You don’t get these days very often,” Oppenheim said, “where the hole looks big. I got some good breaks and took advantage, made some putts and hit some good shots. Conditions were perfect. Everything lined up.”
It was Oppenheim’s 224th start on the Korn Ferry Tour. He stands 37th on the points list, where the top 25 at the end of the season earn their PGA Tour cards.