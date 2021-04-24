Orange (and Black) Crush: Beverly hammers Salem in football finale 

BEVERLY — To get the maximum effort and eventual result they wanted, the Beverly High football team went minimalistic Saturday.
That game plan paid off with near-perfect precision and success.
The Panthers got four touchdown runs from senior tailback Jaichaun Jones and dominated arch rival Salem from start to finish in a 47-0 victory Saturday at Forti Field in the 122nd playing of 'The Game'.
Although this one was not played on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to the restructured Fall 2 football season played this spring, the Panthers (3-4) were no less satisfied with their season ending triumph — especially the 20 members of the senior class.
"It was just about taking care of business during the game, but there was a lot more emotion behind it this time," said senior captain and lineman Jonas Pavia. "We seniors talked about waiting until it was over to let the emotion hit. It was a great way for us to go out."
On a beautiful afternoon that featured running time for the majority of the second half (after Beverly had taken a 40-0 lead), the hosts gained an even 300 yards on 24 offensive plays, averaging 12.5 yards every time they ran one. The Orange-and-Black attempted only one pass (a 28-yard completion from senior Anthony Pasquarosa to classmate and tight end Joe Gagnon) and averaged 11.83 yards per run on their 23 carries, chewing up huge chunks of yardage when they ran their 'Miami' and 'Miami Heavy' packages.
A number of the team's offensive linemen excelled up front, a huge part of the run game's success. Captain Billy Adams, for instance, pulled out to the left and delivered a terrific pancake block to allow Jones to waltz into the end zone for the first of his two 4-yard scores.
Jones was the feature attraction, scoring on runs of 12, 4, 4 and 51 yards while finishing with 74 yards on just five carries. Fellow speedster Andre Sullivan, a junior first-time starter, had a game-high 109 yards on nine carries and scored Beverly's first touchdown on a 13-yard run. Senior Joey Loreti added 54 yards on three totes, including a 48-yard TD burst up the gut, and tacked on five extra points.
Owen Keve, yet another 12th grader, also found paydirt when the defensive back picked off a pass on the Witches' 29-yard line and sped down the far sidelines for a pick-6.
"We came out prepared and totally focused, which is a real tribute to these guys," Beverly head coach Andrew Morency said. "They had lost their last two games but put that behind them and were ready to play a complete game in this one, which they did.
"I think a big part of our success was cutting down what we were doing and focus on a few formations we had had great success with," added Morency. "We tried to play much tighter on both sides of the ball and got the results we wanted."
The victory gave Beverly a 63-52-7 all-time lead over Salem in their rivalry, which dates back to 1891. The Panthers' 11-game lead is the largest in series history, besting the 10-game mark that BHS held back in 1922, when it was 16-6-2.
The Panthers have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the two neighboring cities and have captured 15 of 18 meetings since 2003.
"They're a good, physical team and we're a step behind where they are athletically. We still have to develop," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard, whose team finished the season at 0-7.
Salem drove downfield on its first two possessions, but lost the ball on a fumble that was recovered by Beverly's Rob Lyons; then, after getting into Panthers' territory on their second series (thanks to a nice 32-yard pass from freshman QB Corey Grimes to junior wideout Jariel Del Valle), turned the ball over on the hosts' 31.
The issue for Salem is keeping players from the city at the high school, said Bouchard. He mentioned how the school has both a trade program, similar to Essex Tech, as well as offering Advanced Placement classes. To him, it's the best of both worlds for kids looking to also play football for their hometown.
"I'm really proud of the four guys in our senior class (captain Connor McRae, plus C.J. Pacheco, Patrick Boardway and Justin Sapozhnik), who helped set the stage as far as work ethic for what we need to do as a program moving forward," added Bouchard. "The other guys we'll all have back, and now they have seven games of varsity experience. Our junior class is large and is motivated, and we've got three sophomores who started on the line who'll be back, too. It's all stuff we can build on."
There were other Beverly seniors who had standout moments in their career finales Saturday. Gagnon not only snared the aforementioned 28-yard pass from Pasquarosa, but made a terrific tackle to cut down Salem's McRae on a double reverse and prevent a big gainer.
Danny Morency, who played most of the season as the team's starting quarterback, showed what he's capable of as a wideout (where he hopes to play in college) and as a kick returner. Lyons, who finished second on the team in tackles to Sullivan, was all over the place defensively; Gavin Russo had a 14-yard run, setting up Jones' first score; and Jared Mitchell and Jack Ewer were their usual steady and physical selves in the trenches.
"Aside from our first game (a loss at Marblehead), we played everyone tough and felt we were better than our record showed," Andrew Morency said. "It all came together for us in this one."
"Now it's about passing the torch on to the younger guys," added Pavia, who hopes to be an electrician. "The same way older guys did that for me and the other seniors when we were younger, it's our turn to do that now."
Bouchard said he realizes the frustration among "Salem fans, coaches and especially the kids" with going winless this spring.
"The kids are the ones up there on that hill (behind the high school), working their tails off at practice and not being able to cash in on game days," he said. "We've got the cornerstones there; we just need another year of development. A good summer in the weight room and preparing for the fall season will do a lot of good for us in that regard."
Beverly 47, Salem 0
at Forti Field, Beverly
Salem (0-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Beverly (3-4) 7 27 13 0 — 47
B-Andre Sullivan 13 run (Joey Loreti kick)
B-Jaichaun Jones 12 run (Loreti kick)
B-Owen Keve 29 interception return (Loreti kick)
B-Jones 4 run (kick failed)
B-Jones 4 run (Loreti kick)
B-Jones 51 run (kick failed)
B-Loreti 48 run (Loreti kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Salem — Connor McRae 13-20, Jariel Del Valle 1-7, Corey Grimes 1-3, Radhlen Pena 1-(-7); Beverly — Andre Sullivan 9-109, Jaichaun Jones 5-74, Joey Loreti 3-54, Gavin Russo 1-14, Danny Morency 2-11, Jordan Irvine 1-7, Jeremiah DeJesus 1-2, Marcelo Pinto 1-1..
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 7-15-56-0-1; Beverly — Anthony Pasquarosa 1-1-28-0-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Del Valle 4-45, McRae 1-7, Jesse Round 2-4; Beverly — Joe Gagnon 1-28.