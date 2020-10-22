BEVERLY — There were no goals scored. But don't mistake that fact for a lack of suspense and up-and-down action.
Goaltenders Julia Otterbein and Sydney Bragna, senior co-captains for the Beverly and Peabody High field hockey teams, respectively, were the stars Thursday afternoon as their teams battled to a scoreless tie on the turf at Forti Field.
Otterbein, who leads the North Shore with 85 saves in five games this fall, had 15 against the Tanners. Bragna stopped a season high 14 shots in net for Peabody, including a third quarter breakaway by Beverly's Brooke Davis in which she flashed out her leg and made a clutch pad stop.
"I was proud that were able to generate some offense, which we hadn't been able to do the last few weeks," said Beverly (0-4-1) head coach Trish Murphy. "We still need to be able to finish, though; we had a lot of great opportunities where we were able to eliminate the defense and had 1-on-1's with (Bragna), but weren't able to capitalize.
"Still, I saw a lot of overall improvement, which was very good. Hopefully, we can work to turn it around in this second half of our shortened season and start to capitalize."
Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri felt that this was the best of her team's three games to date.
"With each game we play, we're learning something different," she said. "The level of teams that we're playing is strong, and I think that's helping us to become better. The drive and intensity and passion, it's helping us come together — which is huge for our program.
"We had a few flurries (offensively) where Otterbein was able to make some big stops and their defense came up big. Same with us; on times when Sydney was under pressure, our defensive stepped up. (Sophomore) Siobhan Smith had an unbelievable game for us; she'll play anywhere we ask her to without any dropoff in her play She was terrific today."
Sophomore Maddie Carter, who was praised by Murphy as having a terrific all-around game, also had an excellent scoring chance for the Panthers that fell just short. So did another 10th grade forward, Noelle McLane, whose fourth quarter scoring bid was turned aside by Bragna.
Showing excellent energy throughout the afternoon, senior forward Dado Nasso also generated a number of chances for the visiting Tanners that Otterbein turned aside.
"Julia is having a phenomenal season for us," said Murphy. "The 7-on-7 play is where she's excelling, being able to come out and challenge opponents a lot quicker and higher (inside the circle). She's standing out in every game. (Junior midfielder) Jamie DuPont, too; she's come into her own and has become a true staple for us both offensively and defensively."
Multiple players rotating into the contest benefitted both teams, and almost everyone on the sidelines got into the game.
"Beverly's a very good team that's very well conditioned, so we needed everyone," said Palmieri, who noted the strong play of senior midfielders Sophie Izzo and co-captain Alise Maltsev.
For Beverly, senior Elsa Hawkes and sophomore Caroline Hickey had strong games at midfield.