You don't have to break school records to be voted Athlete of the Year in Northeastern Conference track circles — but it doesn't hurt your cause either.
Beverly's Liam Ouellette and Peabody's Savanna Vargas both enjoyed record breaking springs and were voted as boys and girls NEC Athletes of the Year last week.
Ouellette broke a 50-year-old BHS record in the 2-mile at 9:17 and furthered that mark by running 9:14 at Nike Nationals in Oregon this past weekend. He frequently doubled up in the mile and 2-mile in dual meets and won the mile at the NEC championship meet.
Vargas, a decorated sprinter, scored points in the 100, 200 and long jumps for the unbeaten league champion Tanners. She scored 28 points at the league championship meet, winning both the 100 and long jump while running a leg of the silver medaling 4x100 relay. She helped break the school record in the sprint medley at the Adidas National meet last weekend in North Carolina.
The NEC's first team All-Conference honorees for boys, listed by event, were: Leo Sheriff, Beverly (high hurdles); Simon Berents, Masconomet (low hurdles), Sasha Kessel, Masconomet (100); Nick Cappuccio, Winthrop (200); Colby Rochford, Gloucester (400); Luke Llewellyn, Danvers (800), Liam Ouellette, Beverly (mile); Harrison Kee, Marblehead (2-mile); Peter Gardikas, Peabody (shot put); Matt Richards, Peabody (javelin); Mike Eon, Danvers (discus), Nathan Molina, Masconomet (long jump); Vincenzo Videtta, Swampscott (high jump) and Brady Trask, Beverly (triple jump).
The boys' All-Conference relays were Masconomet's 4x100 (Sasha Kessel, Nathan Molina, Owen Barrett, Will Shannon); Peabody's 4x400 (Shaun Conrad, Marco DeSimone, Michael Perez, Alan Paulino) and Danvers' 4x800 (Mac Eon, Chris McCrea, Kevin Rogers, Luke Llewellyn.
For the girls, the first team All-Conference selections, listed by event, went: Meredith Pasquarosa, Beverly (high hurdles); Lydia Bailey, Marblehead (low hurdles), Savanna Vargas, Peabody (100); Olivia Merritt, Beverly (200); Georgia Prouty, Danvers (400); Caroline MacKinnon, Gloucester (800), Sarah DiVasta, Peabody (mile); Mia Kasperowciz, Beverly (2-mile); Aaliyah Callahan, Peabody (shot put); Allesandra Forgione, Peabody (javelin); Jessica Richards, Peabody (discus); Claire Davis, Marblehead (long jump); Keira Sweetnam, Marblehead (high jump) and Brooklyn Odoardi, Masconomet (triple jump).
The All-Conference relays among girls were Masconomet's 4x100 (Caroline Loesse, Lauren Baughner, Brooke Applestein, Greta Mowers), Gloucester's 4x400 (Rose Gorleau, Sky Ciolino, Caroline MacKinnon, Caelie Patrick) and Gloucester's 4x800 (Whitney Turner, Kendall Newton, Mackay Brooks, Cailie Patrick).
Peabody's Fernando Braz and Gloucester's Dave Coleman were voted NEC Coach of the Year for boys and and girls, respectviely.
Earning second team all-star nods were, listed by team for boys boys and girls:
Beverly: Grant Eastin, David DePietro, Vanessa Wiederhold.
Danvers: Cali Abbatessa, Emma Eagan, Aidan Drislane, Jacob Wescott, Aidan Smith.
Gloucester: Andrew Coelho, Nate Gardner, Sarah Baker, Abby Stauffer, Megan Hurd.
Marblehead: Cate Trautman, Devin Whalen, Ryan Thompson.
Masconomet: Liam Gillespe, Simon Berents, Sophia Dumas, Jenna Lindsey.
Peabody: Yosmery Batista, Lindsey Wilson, Ava D'Ambrosio, Alex Jackson, Mike Perez, Logan Tracia.
Saugus: Madi Femino, Jess Bremberg, Kaeleb Mathieu.
Swampscott: Joey Do, Maddie Hudson.
Winthrop: April Ferguson, Luke Riley.