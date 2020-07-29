The amateur summer golf circuit continues to roll on.
Following wildly successful competition at both the Massachusetts Amateur and New England Amateur Championships earlier this month, Mass Golf will continue its summer tour with the 53rd annual Ouimet Memorial Tournament this week. Play opens up at Framingham Country Club on Wednesday followed by another round back there on Thursday, and a final day of golf at Woodland Golf Club in Norton on Friday.
Those not familiar with the Ouimet may recognize the name from Shia Labeouf's performance in "The Greatest Game Every Played". The character Labeouf portrays in the movie, Francis Ouimet, was an early 20th century amateur golfer known for winning the 1913 U.S. Open. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974, following his death in 1967. Ouimet is often referred to as the "father of amateur golf".
This year's competitive field vying for the prestigious Ouimet Cup includes a number of talented locals. Recent Mass. Am. and New England Am. runner-up Nick Maccario is among them, as well as fellow former St. John's Prep star Chris Francoeur. In addition, Kernwood's Christian Emmerich, Boxford's Frank Vana Jr., Far Corner's Mike Mckenna and Salem Country Club's Steven DiLisio will also be in the mix.
Golfers will begin teeing off at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with a stroke play format.
-- Nick Giannino
