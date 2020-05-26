OUR FAVORITES: Best sports villians 

In today’s “Our Favorites,” we pick the favorite opponents we loved to hate.
PHIL STACEY
Ulf Samuelsson, Hartford Whalers/Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman
Physical play is one of the first things that drew me to hockey. The high speed collisions, the bone rattling bodychecks, slamming an opponent into the back wall or along the glass ... give me that all day.
Actually, I should add a caveat to that: give me that all day as long as whoever is dishing out the punishment is willing to back it up when angry foes take none-too-kindly to these tactics. Answer the bell when it rings; don't cower like a peasant or run away from confrontation. How can you respect anyone (in any contact sport) that's the equivalent of a hit-and-run driver?
Ulf Samuelsson was certainly a serviceable defenseman in the NHL, particularly on a couple of Cup-winning Penguins teams. What made him so detestable was the fact that he'd throw his weight around — no issue there — but often do so in as dirty a way as possible. If he injured another guy in the process, well, that was just the price of doing business. Worse yet, his outward appearance — half-shield on his helmet, monster shoulder pads — told you he wasn't really interested in fighting or backing up his over-the-line style of play.
Samuelsson surpassed Isaiah Thomas (see below) on the man-do-I-HATE-that-guy list for good on May 5, 1991, when he deliberately clipped Cam Neely of the Bruins with a knee-on-knee/thigh hit in open ice during Game 3 of the Wales Conference finals. Neely, who had 51 goals in the regular season, had three more in the first two games of that series against Pittsburgh (both Boston wins) before Samuelsson took him out with a deliberate, filthy hit that changed the series — Pittsburgh won the next four games, then beat Minnesota for the Stanley Cup — and, for all intents and purposes, cut down the 25-year-old Bruins power forward in his prime, spelling the eventual end of his career. It caused Neely's right hip to calcify (i.e., turn to bone) and he was never the same. When he finally faced Samuelsson again in 1993 and attempted to exact his revenge with his fists, Samuelsson, predictably, turtled.
'Despise' is probably not a strong enough word when speaking about Samuelsson — and I'm sure I'm not alone in using such a description when talking about one of league's most hated players of all time.
Honorable mention: Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer, Detroit Pistons; Thurman Munson, New York Yankees; Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins; Claude Lemieux, Montreal Canadiens/New Jersey Devils; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers; Matt Cooke, Pittsburgh Penguins.
MATT WILLIAMS
Jorge Posada, New York Yankees catcher
There's not been a better sports rivalry in my lifetime than Red Sox against Yankees from 1998 through 2009 or so, with the apex being the epic clashes in 2003 and 2004. If you grew up in Boston, you hated the Yankees. It was as simple as that.
Catcher Jorge Posada seemed to be in the middle of all the combustible confrontations between the clubs. He was always defending some pitcher who beaned a Red Sox hitter. He seemed to insert himself into the middle of the Pedro Martinez vs Don Zimmer dust-up. Every single one of the games between Boston and New York in those two years had a powder keg's energy. More often than not, from a biased Boston fan's view, Posada lit the match that set it all ablaze to our delight.
In the years since the 2003 American League Championship Series loss and the 2004 World Series win, I've grown up. I've come to respect Yankee royalty like Derek Jeter, Joe Torre and Mariano Rivera. Alex Rodriguez has even become likable because of his modern day TV work. Partly because he's got a lower profile than those guys, Posada has taken on the weight off all my teenage Yankee hatred, alone among the "Core Four" as a New Yorker I still can't stand.
Honorable mention: Jerome Bettis, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jason Kidd, New Jersey Nets; Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays/New York Yankees; Saku Koivu, Montreal Canadiens; Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens/Colorado Avalanche.
NICK GIANNINO
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets forward
At this point in his career, it's hard to be a Kevin Durant fan unless you support the current team he plays for. Even then, it would be difficult for me to root for him.
Do I respect the man's game? Absolutely. He's a generational talent and one of the purest scorers the league has ever seen. His ballhandling skills, silky smooth jumper and overall versatile offensive package blend beautifully with his height advantage, making him one of the toughest players to guard in the league.
With all that said, he's a snake. Durant had it made in Oklahoma City, playing alongside fellow superstar Russell Westbrook and reaching the NBA Finals relatively early on in his career. Then, in 2016, his Thunder reached Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, ultimately blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Golden State Warriors (just before the Warriors blew that same 3-1 advantage in the Finals vs. the Cavs). You'd think after that unforgettable defeat he'd want to come back and get revenge; but what did Durant do instead? He gave up on his team and joined the enemy.
He signed with a 73-win Warriors team that was likely going to be the favorite to win another championship anyway. If Durant left and went literally anywhere else, it likely wouldn't have stirred the pot as much. But the Warriors? C'mon, man.
Now in Brooklyn after grabbing two Finals MVP awards with Golden State, Durant, 31, has come out of the spotlight a bit as he battles back from a torn Achilles injury. Whether or not he returns to his usual dominant self remains to be seen. Honestly, I hope he does because he's a joy to watch. He's just very, very easy to hate.
Honorable mention: Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees; Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos; Jason Kidd, New Jersey Nets; Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
NICK CURCURU
Derek Jeter, New York Yankees shortstop
I could have chosen a number of Yankees from their 1996-2004 run, as I loathed just about all of them. And by loathe, I mean I was incredibly jealous and bitter that they outclassed the Red Sox every year (until 2004, of course).
Derek Jeter is the one that stands out to me most for one simple reason: he is quite possibly the most overrated player in the history of baseball. Is he a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer? Absolutely. Is he possibly the best shortstop of all time? I'd say yes. But Jeter is for some reason listed among the all-time greats like Ruth and Mays, when in actuality he was never any better than the third best player on his own team.
He was a defensive liability, especially over the second half of his career, yet he wouldn't yield the position to a superior shortstop (and all-around player) in Alex Rodriguez. Those Yankees teams that won four World Series titles in five appearances from 1996-01 were built around a deep staff and the best relief pitcher in history, Mariano Rivera. Those pitchers were much more instrumental to the Yankees' success than Jeter. And, in my opinion, Bernie Williams was the most dangerous hitter in those lineups. Yet Jeter somehow seemed to get all the credit. Yes, he was clutch; I won't deny that. But there were plenty of other clutch performers on those teams that didn't get the credit.
I couldn't stand the camera panning to the Yankees captain at the top of the dugout steps for his highly choreographed fist pumps that he knew would make the broadcast every time the Yankees made a play.
As I got older my disdain for those Yankee teams waned, especially after watching the Patriots' incredible run over the last 20 years. The Patriots invoked the same type of haters that the Yankees did in their dynasty years, which spawned from jealousy over actually disliking those on the field. That's the real reason I didn't like the Yankees those years, and I've come to respect what they did in that run. But Jeter is still overrated.
Honorable mention: Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts; Alexei Emelin, Montreal Canadiens; Any player who ever played for the Pittsburgh Steelers not named Mike Vrabel; Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat; Roger Clemens (only the Yankees version).
||||