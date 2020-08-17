Our Favorites: Summer sports memories 

In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we look back on our favorite local summer sports moments.
PHIL STACEY
Ice Bucket Challenge at Fenway Park, July 31, 2015
A year removed from when the Ice Bucket Challenge took the world by storm, Beverly's Pete Frates and his family returned to Fenway Park to kick off the IBC's revival. Three-and-a-half years into his ALS diagnosis, Frates couldn't take the actual challenge himself (as he had at the same location the previous August); the cold water simply wasn't good for him. But his brother Andrew ceremonious dumped a silver chalice full of Styrofoam baseballs over Pete's head while he sat in his motorized chair on the Fenway turf, and the entire Red Sox team brought out the buckets of icy water and took the IBC themselves.
"Please note that this year's IBC is as important as last year's," Frates told the gathering. We would not ask you to dump cold water over your head again just for the fun of it. We need, and are asking you, to make the challenge as big as last year."
Honorable mention: 1993 Agganis All-Star Football Game; 2001 U.S. Senior Open, Salem Country Club; Boston Lobsters team tennis in Manchester, 2012-15; 2018 Massachusetts Little League state final.
MATT WILLIAMS
Peabody West at the Little League World Series, 2009
For 12-year-old kids all over America, the ballparks at Williamsport, Pennsylvania might as well be Mecca. If you get to make the pilgrimage there, you're immortal.
The Little League World Series welcomed the kids from Tannertown 11 summers ago. It was a tremendous experience for manager Dave Batchelor and his boys, who lost their first two contests before winning the last one for a great final memory. Beyond the games, played in front of huge crowds and on ESPN, they met kids from other countries, trading autographs and pins, and made friendships for life. We just got together for a reunion story last summer and while the kids have grown up, they haven't changed much. An unforgettable bunch.
Honorable mention: Watching Beverly's Jack Leathersich pitch as a pro in Lowell and Portland, Maine; Seeing Matt Antonelli play in an all-star game at Fenway Park.
NICK GIANNINO
2017 US Senior Open at Salem Country Club
A major PGA or PGA Tour Champions (Senior) event hadn't been held on the North Shore since 2001's wildly successful U.S. Senior Open at Salem Country Club. At that point, I was a just 10-year-old kid who had hardly even heard about the sport of golf yet, let alone played or covered it. Lucky for me, the successes surrounding the marquee 2001 event at Salem CC prompted the PGA Tour Champions to return to the beautiful Donald Ross designed grounds 16 years later — and this time, I was eager and ready to take in all the live action.
Many people who haven't played golf or follow the sport at a professional level would probably say, "Oh, it's just the Senior Tour. They're no good compared to the young guys in the PGA." But let me be the first to tell you that couldn't be farther from the truth. Sure, some of the 'older' guys might not be able to keep pace off the tee with the young guns, but their accuracy, ball striking and consistency around the greens were still some of the most impressive I've seen. Being there up close and personal was simply a treat: I got the chance to interview some legends of the game, including Nick Faldo, Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez. And despite the ridiculously hot temperatures throughout the event, it was an experience I would welcome again in a heartbeat.
NICK CURCURU
Derek Hopkins goes 3-for-3 in 2019 Greasy Pole
For those not familiar with it, the Greasy Pole Competition at Gloucester's famed St. Peter's Fiesta is the most popular and newsworthy summer sporting event in the city by far. Last summer, Derek Hopkins took the excitement to another level by winning the Friday, Saturday and Sunday competitions, becoming just the second walker to do so in the two-decade history of having three competitions in a year.
It wasn't just that Hopkins won all three days; it was the way he did it. The second round is the first round where a walker can win the competition, as the first is the courtesy round. Hopkins took down the flag in the second round on all three days and made it look easy. Hopkins was the talk of the city that weekend. After the competitions finish, the winner is carried down Commercial Street to the Greasy Pole Shrine behind the Beauport Hotel. In 13 years covering the event, I've never seen a bigger crowd on hand to greet the winner as they did for Hopkins. The greasy pole can be a crazy event as is, but Hopkins made it that much more memorable with his three wins in three days.
Honorable mention: Rockport Townies walk off for ITL championship in 2007; Kaos completes three straight seine boat championships in 2011; Gloucester Little League reaches state final in 2017; Manchester Essex Mariners walk-off for ITL championship in 2019.
