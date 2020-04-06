‘Our Favorites’ is a series that the sports staff at The Salem News and Gloucester Times will be producing each Monday, taking a look at some of the things we enjoy most about sports. Today’s topic: our favorite sports books.
PHIL STACEY
“A Season On The Brink” by John Feinstein
Full disclosure: I don’t watch college basketball. I’ll follow along with what happens during March Madness, but the game itself, with its one-and-done culture, doesn’t appeal to me the way it did when guys like Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Ralph Sampson and Akeem (without the ‘H’ at the time) Olajuwon did many moons ago.
But I was all-in during my formative sports years of the 1980s, and reading this book as a 17-year-old opened my eyes to a whole new side of the game that you figured might exist, but had never been privy to. I can clearly remember buying it: on a break from Herman’s World of Sporting Goods, I walked down the corridor at the old North Shore Mall, past the Brigham’s and to the bookstore (whose name I can’t remember). I saw this book displayed, picked it up and started reading it — immediately.
I finished the book in three days, then read it front-to-back again. I couldn’t believe a lot of what the book, with its author given complete access to the team, contained. I mean, everyone knew that Bob Knight, the two-time NCAA championship coach at Indiana University, was hot-headed and tempermental — but this was beyond what I realized.
Feinstein’s six months behind the scenes with the 1985-86 Hoosiers, given full access to the team that would win another NCAA crown the following season, was mesmerizing. From Knight’s battles with his best player, point guard Steve Alford, to his courtship of high school hotshot Damon Bailey, to clashing with player Delray Brooks, to his loyalty and friendships off the court, were there for all of us to dissect. It was, and remains 30-plus years later, a fascinating read.
Honorable Mention: “The Game” by Ken Dryden; “The Education of a Coach” by David Halberstam; “The Boys of Winter” by Wayne Coffey; “When The Game Was Ours” by Jackie MacMullan; “Eight Men Out” by Eliot Asinof; “Fever Pitch” by Nick Hornby; “America’s Game” by Michael MacCambridge; “Ball Four” by Jim Bouton; “Hockey Night Fever” by Stephen Cole; “Summer of ‘49”, by David Halberstam; “Ted Williams: Biography of an American Hero” by Leigh Montville; “Friday Night Lights” by Buzz Bissinger; “October 1964” by David Halberstam; “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time” by Ian O’Connor.
MATT WILLIAMS
“Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman” by Jon Krakauer
I had a really hard time choosing between best fictional book (That would be “Beartown”), best non-fiction book (this one), best local book (Mark Bavaro’s fictional NFL account) and book that effected my most as a youth and sent me on my career path. Anyway, I settled on the life story of the late Pat Tillman because 15 years after Tillman’s death and 11 years after it was published, it remains so incredibly relevant.
Last year at the Super Bowl, remember the commercial with the kid who delivered the game ball? When he stopped in reverence at Tillman’s statue in Arizona? That’s why I decided to pick this book.
It’s a meticulous look at the life of Tillman, the Cardinals safety who was heading into the prime of his career when he decided to join the Army in 2002 following the September 11 terrorist attacks. Graduating from Ranger School, he was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. The book goes through his entire life using Tillman’s personal journals, interviews with his wife and family, and research on the ground in Afghanistan.
As someone who mostly reads non-sports books, I found the blend of Tillman’s football life and upbringing and Army training and experience compelling. The author does an admirable job blending Tillman’s personal tale with a larger history of the conflict in Afghanistan as well.
There’s a lot to unpack about Tillman’s legacy as far as how he’s represented by both the NFL and the Army. Those of us that admire his spirit and hold him in such high regard do so for all the right reasons; reading some of his own words and getting to know him through this book helped me draw that conclusion.
Honorable Mention: “Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks” by Mick Foley; “Rough & Tumble” by Mark Bavaro; “Breakdown” by Bob Halloran; “Patriot Reign” by Michael Holley; “The Squared Circle: Life, Death and Professional Wrestling” by David Shoemaker; “Beartown” and “Us Against You” both by Fredrik Backman.
NICK GIANNINO
“Ball Don’t Lie” by Matt de la Pena.
OK; so to be completely honest, I’m not much of a book reader. Realistically, I can probably count on two hands the number of sports books I’ve breezed through over the years.
As a sports writer, I’m sure that may come as a surprise to most. But for whatever reason, I’ve always opted for online articles, stories and magazines over novels and pieces of non-fiction. One particular book, however, immediately came to mind when I was asked to narrow down my personal favorites: “Ball Don’t Lie” by Matt de la Pena.
The story focuses on Sticky, a white foster kid living in a rough urban neighborhood. His first love is basketball, and it also might be his ticket to a better life. Sticky spends all of his free time at a local court playing pickup ball with a variety of colorful characters, honing his game while slowly coming to the realization that he may have a future in the sport.
I read this book back in high school when I, too, had dreams of a career in hoops. It’s an inspiring, original account that examines the ins and outs of the sport while taking a deep and realistic dive into the hardships of a less fortunate childhood.
The story may be fiction, but it’s undoubtedly a relatable journey for many high-level athletes -- one that even had an impact on me.
Though my list of completed novels is admittedly minuscule, I cruised through de la Pena’s tale in a matter of days. That alone jolts it to the top of my list.
Honorable Mention: “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” by Kobe Bryant; “Hoops” by Walter Dean Myers; “Night Hoops” by Carl Deuker; “Boys Among Men: How the Prep-to-Pro Generation Redefined the NBA and Sparked a Basketball Revolution” by Jonathan Abrams; “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” by Michael Lewis; “The Book of Basketball” by Bill Simmons; “The Greatest Game Ever Played” by Mark Frost; “Patriot Reign” by Michael Holley.
NICK CURCURU
“Pedro” by Pedro Martinez
When it comes to sports, I much prefer non-fiction to fiction; that goes for books and movies. Nothing compares to the real action on the field and real life sports drama can not be matched.
I chose the memoir of Pedro Martinez because of the inside information he was able to provide about those real moments in his career. Pedro is one of my all time favorite athletes and my favorite Boston Red Sox player because of his combination of incredible raw talent, unmatched intelligence of the sport and a big personality.
While the last 20 years of the Patriots has been the best and most satisfying run of sports in my lifetime, nothing compares to the intensity and dramatics of the Red Sox and Yankees rivalry in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, most notably the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
The Patriots had not taken over the Boston sports scene yet in 03 and 04, and every Red Sox vs. Yankees game seemed like the fate of the season hinged on it, at least that’s how I felt in my late teens and early 20’s watching the rivalry unfold.
Pedro’s retelling of those memorable moments had me hooked. From his infamous game in 2003 where he knocked both Derek Jeter and Alfonso Soriano out of the game after hitting them with a pitch; to his well known altercation with Don Zimmer in the 2003 ALCS and the epic 2004 ALCS comeback and World Series championship, Pedro’s ability to be brutally honest brought me right back to those moments.
Honorable Mention: “Fishermen Football: The First 100 Years” by John “Doc” Enos.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.