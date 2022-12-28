HATHORNE — On four separate occasions Wednesday night at the Essex Sports Center, a BC High forward got behind the St. John’s Prep hockey team’s defense.
The first three instances, the Eagles managed to escape unscathed. The fourth time, however, they did not.
Jackie Murphy took a stretch pass from teammate Matt Cox and walked in alone on Prep netminder Brian Cronin, beating him low stick side just 37 seconds into overtime as BC High took a 2-1 decision over the host Eagles in the opening round of the eighth annual Pete Frates Winter Classic.
St. John’s Prep (now 2-1-1) outshot their Catholic Conference rivals by a 38-26 count and had numerous scoring chances that they couldn’t capitalize on. BC High netminder Adam D’Errico was a big reason why, with 27 saves alone through the first 34 minutes of play.
“We had a lot of chances but just did not finish,” said St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. “We can be a lot better; I thought we got outworked at the end.
“We stressed trying to eliminate them getting a guy behind us,” added Hanson. “We specifically said before the start of overtime ‘No white shirts behind us.’ But they got another guy behind us, and that was it. and they executed well, so you have to give them credit for executing that play. But it’s on us for now being better defending it.”
Played in honor of former St. John’s Prep hockey captain Pete Frates, who courageously battled Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for more than eight years before passing away in December 2019 at age 34, the Frates Winter Classic is regarded as one of the best regular season hockey tournaments in the state.
Pete’s parents, Nancy and John, were on hand for Wednesday’s contest, as was his brother, Andrew. All three came onto the ice before the contest began for the ceremonial puck drop, with Nancy doing the honors.
The Eagles held a 1-0 advantage heading into the third period, courtesy of a Christian Rosa power play goal in the opening frame. Positioned in front of D’Errico, the junior rebound pounced on a second chance rebound and shoveled it into the BCH cage, with Jake Vana and Cam Umlah assisting.
Cronin (24), a senior, made several timely stops to keep his team in the lead for the first two-plus periods. He turned aside a Murphy breakaway bid in the early stages of the second period, then made a right pad stop on freshman first liner Michael Federico, who was sent in via a two-line pass through the middle of the ice that split the Prep D.
But BC High finally got one by him six-and-a-half minutes into the third. A bouncing puck found its way onto Murphy’s stick, and he fed Cox streaking down the left wing boards. He ripped one from the half-wall that snuck under Cronin’s right arm and in.
“In my opinion, that was a classic Catholic Conference tilt,” said veteran BC High head coach John Flaherty, whose team has won the last three Frates Classic crowns (2018, ‘19, ‘21). “This tournament brings a little more heightened intensity where you want to win and go to the finals. We knew Kristian would have his team prepared and ready to go from the outset, and they were.
“Our goalie was fantastic,” continued Flaherty. “He was the reason we were able to weather the storm; as I told our guys, it could’ve been 4-0 or 5-0 after one period without him. When it was still 1-0 after two periods, we said ‘Let’s shorten the game’. Our goal was simply to get the puck 200 feet from our net, make sure we’re taking care of pucks and supporting our D. Getting an (offensive) break didn’t hurt, either.”
Senior Ben McGilvray nearly won it for the Eagles in regulation, but his tip shot in front of D’Errico hit the goalie in the shoulder with under three minutes to go.
Hanson, whose team will meet Central Catholic Thursday (4 p.m.) in the tournament’s consolation game, noted that his squad lost this same game to BC High a year ago (5-3) but ultimately went on to win the state title, so all is certainly not lost.
“But we have to be better in our execution,” he admitted. “We had a number of high scoring chances early in the game that could’ve changed the total complexion of it. We were shooting the puck into their goalie, pressing a little bit. We’ve got to figure out how to correct that and bury those chances.”
Now 2-1-1 on the season, B.C High will meet Pope Francis (a 2-0 winner over Central Catholic in Wednesday’s early game) for the Frates championship Thursday at approximately 6:10 p.m.
“Truthfully, we’re honored to play in this tournament and represent the Catholic Conference against St. John’s Prep in the name of Pete Frates,” said Flaherty.
BC High 2, St. John’s Prep 1 (OT)
8th annual Pete Frates Winter Classic
at Essex Sports Center, Hathorne
BC High 0 0 1 1 2
St. John’s Prep 1 0 0 0 1
First period: SJP, Christian Rosa (Jake Vana, Cam Umlah), ppg, 9:55.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: BCH, Matt Cox (Jackie Murphy, Chris Brennick), 6:27.
Overtime: Murphy (Cox), :37.
Saves: BCH, Adam D’Errico 37; SJP, Brian Cronin 24.
Records: BCH 2-1-1; SJP 2-1-1.
