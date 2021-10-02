PEABODY — The packed house at Donaldson Stadium was treated to Friday night football under the lights at its finest.
For four quarters Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary's battled for every yard, and the winner couldn't be decided in regulation. The host Crusaders wound up losing a heartbreaker in overtime, 21-19, on a failed 2-point conversion.
Now 3-1 on the season, it was Fenwick's first loss since the 2019 Super Bowl.
The Spartans took the ball first from the 10-yard line to begin overtime , and junior Derek Coulanges from Swampscott blasted into the end zone from two yards out. Quarterback Ali Barry then kept the ball for the 2-point conversion and a 21-13 lead.
Fenwick answered with senior captain and QB Steven Woods scrambling for 9 yards on first down. Then, after a St. Mary's stop pushed the Crusaders back a yard, Woods blasted in for the score. However, the pass to tie it up was incomplete.
"This is what high school football is all about; two good programs going at it all game," said St. Mary's coach Sean Driscoll after his team kept its record perfect (4-0). "Tonight our defense stepped up, especially in overtime. Both defenses gave little all night.
"You have to go for two points after a touchdown in overtime, or I probably would have elected to kick. That turned out to be the difference. Everybody talks about our offense, but it was the defense that stepped up."
Bishop Fenwick coach David Woods agreed with his counterpart.
"Both teams played great all night," he said. "Two really good football teams went at it on offense and defense.
"St. Mary's is as good as anybody in Division 6; just loaded with talent. To hold that offense to two touchdowns for four quarters is a pretty good job. Last week against a good Division 2 Bishop Feehan team they had four touchdowns in the first half alone. I'd put us up against any Division 5 team, and I think we'll both go very deep (in the state playoffs)."
Fenwick's bend-but-don't-break defense kept the visitors off the board until midway through the second quarter. The Spartans had marched to the Crusaders' 11-yard line before turning the ball over on downs on their first possession, and on the next came up short on fourth down once again.
The Crusaders struck first, going 77 yards on five plays with Woods (11-for-19 169 yards, 2 TDs) firing a 56-yard TD strike to Troy Irizarry late in the opening quarter, but St. Mary's answered with a 98-yard march after a Jason Romans punt pinned them in at their own 2-yard line. Barry broke loose for a 45-yard TD run, and Michael Anderson booted the extra point to knot it up.
After Fenwick freshman Aidan Silva's 37-yard field goal attempt was no good, St. Mary's took possession at its own 20 and on the first play from scrimmage Coulange raced 80 yards to stake his team to a 13-7 lead after a missed extra point.
The Crusaders rallied to tie it up with just over a minute remaining in regulation when Woods fired a 15-yard TD pass to Romans in the left corner of the end zone. The try for the extra point failed, however and with no time left on the clock St. Mary's could have put the game away with a 27-yard field goal attempt, But the kick was no good, setting up the thrilling finish.
"(Woods) played the game of his life both at quarterback, power back (in the power I formation with Romans at QB), and safety. He did a great job on run support, and was making plays at the line of scrimmage," the coach said of his son. "Luke Connolly was unbelievable for a sophomore (running back/outside linebacker). There were so many positives to take from this one."