BEVERLY — There were days when Jordan Irvine simply didn't want to do it.
But he always did. Whether the weather was brutally hot last summer or bitterly cold over the winter, Irvine would go down to Beverly High's Forti Field by himself, stare over at the high school, think about what his purpose was and put in the work to get ready for football season.
"Sometimes the motivation was tough, but I always dragged myself over here," said the junior running back. "When coronavirus came around a lot of people sat on their butts, but not me. I wanted to prove that Beverly football isn't going downhill, that we've got such a future ahead of us."
All that work paid off for both he and the Panthers Saturday afternoon as Irvine ran for 151 yards and a pair of scores on just eight carries. He also caught another pass for a 34-yard touchdown as the Orange-and-Black bested their rivals from Danvers, 24-10, in the first-ever varsity football game played on the high school's turf field.
"This guy was the difference," senior quarterback Danny Morency (6-for-8 for 84 yards and a TD) said of Irvine. "It wasn't personal for him; when he came down here to work out, he did it for his city, for his high school. He wanted to show Beverly football is on the rise."
Irvine caught a screen pass and scampered 34 yards to paydirt late in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7. He gave the home team the lead for good with a 1-yard TD plunge early in the second quarter, one play after he took an inside handoff and rambled 46 yards down to the 1.
After Joey Loreti blasted a 37-yard field goal just before halftime to give Beverly a 17-7 lead at intermission. Irvine then capped off his team's fine afternoon by taking it to the house from 25 yards on an early fourth quarter sweep.
"In the context of licking our wounds after last week, then coming back the way we did today says a lot about this team," said Beverly head coach Andrew Morency. "What you saw was a team that showed resiliency. We weren't going to let what happened last week define us. It's more than a one-game season; we really pushed that narrative.
"Jordy's a special player, someone we were committed to getting more touches today," Morency added. "He's also one of the hardest workers on the team, something that as a coach you relish. To see him be successful after all the work he put in to reach this point is fantastic."
Despite having the football for just over 20 of the game's 48 minutes, Beverly held a commanding edge in rushing yards (291 to 32) and total yards (375 to 214). They also recovered two fumbles (both by junior nose guard Grant Eastin, who was immense all afternoon), saw captain and edge rusher Billy Adams finished with 1 1/2 sacks, and controlled both lines of scrimmage.
Beverly's front five of Adams, fellow captain Jonas Pavia, center Rob Lyons, Jared Mitchell (who also had a sack) and Jack Ewer were road graders who opened holes for Irvine, Jaichaun Jones (49 yards on 3 carries and a forced fumble), Loreti (48 yards) and Morency (22).
"We knew we didn't come to play last week (a 34-7 loss at Marblehead) and used that as motivation all week. We know we're so much better than that and showed it today," said Adams.
"There was a big culture change this past week," added Danny Morency. "We got humbled against Marblehead, so this week we really put in the work and got after each other. it was all business."
How rare is it to see a Danvers team get 'out-toughed' in Northeastern Conference play over the last half-dozen years or so? Beverly did that with emphasis, beginning with Eastin's bone-rattling tackle for loss on the game's first play to Morency getting out ahead of Irvine and throwing a key block to spring him for his third touchdown.
"We got punched in the mouth," admitted Danvers (0-2) head coach Ryan Nolan, whose team scored on the game's opening drive but only managed a 22-yard field goal from Aidan Smith thereafter. "It's not like our kids didn't try; we just ran into someone that was a little bit faster, a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger and who pushed us around."
Brad Wilichoski, a lineman put into the backfield on short yardage situations, plunged into the end zone for Danvers from 2 yards out to give the Blue-and-White an early 7-0 lead. There were other highlights — rugged QB Darren McDermott completed 16-of-22 passes for 182 yards; Colin Kelter (6 receptions for 76 yards) and James Carmilia (6-68) both made tough catches in traffic; sophomore Aris Xerras had an interception and had a strong game along with fellow 10th grade linebacker Steve Reardon; junior Brendan Whalen was a workhorse on both sides of the ball up front; and first-time footballer Brian Taylor got after it the entire afternoon.
But the Falcons ultimately weren't able to contain the perimeter defensively or play physically enough between the tackles to slow down Beverly. They'll get a gridiron rarity when they host these very same Panthers Friday night (5 p.m.) at Morse Field, looking for revenge.
Beverly 24, Danvers 10
at Forti Field, Beverly
Danvers (0-2) 7 0 3 0 — 10
Beverly (1-1) 7 10 0 7 — 24
D-Ben Wilichoski 2 run (Aidan Smith kick)
B-Jordan Irvine 34 pass from Danny Morency (Joey Loreti kick)
B-Irvine 1 run (Loreti kick)
B-Irvine 37 field goal
D-Smith 22 field goal
B-Irvine 25 run (Loreti kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Danvers — Peter Rivera 8-14, Donovan Biersteker 5-9, Brad Wilichoski 3-7, Colin Kelter 2-5, Darren McDermott 10-(-3); Beverly — Jordan Irvine 8-151, Jaichaun Jones 3-49, Joey Loreti 9-48, Danny Morency 4-22, Anthony Pasquarosa 1-18, Andre Sullivan 1-3.
PASSING: Danvers — McDermott 16-22-182-0-0; Beverly — Morency 6-8-84-1-1.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Colin Kelter 6-76, James Carmilia 6-68, Max Gasinowski 2-37, Biersteker 2-1; Beverly — Irvine 1-34, Loreti 1-19, Jones 2-16, Owen Keve 2-15.