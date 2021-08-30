The Boston College women's soccer team is usually a pretty formidable squad to contend with. Thanks to a pair of North Shore standouts, you might say this year's Eagles have been twice as tough.
Twin sisters Michela and Samantha Agresti of Swampscott have played huge roles in BC's resurgence. The undefeated Eagles (4-0) have already won more games than they did in the entire 2020 season with the junior sisters in the middle of everything the team does.
Michela, a junior who has started every one of the 36 games in her career, anchors the Eagle defense. Samantha, also an excellent defender, has moved to more of an attacking role this year and delivered with her first college goal in a win over rival Boston University last week.
"I'm excited," said Sam. "The last time I really attacked was probably at Swampscott High and I really do enjoy it. Getting on the ball and playmaking is great and putting some balls away builds the confidence."
Two of the best players in the country in their age group, Michael and Sam were All-State selections in two seasons at Swampscott High before giving up varsity soccer to focus on their club games and national team training. Michela played in U-17 World Cup back in 2018 and both the sisters made Team USA's U-20 squad for a trip to La Manga, Spain in March of 2020.
"That was only my second trip and it was awesome. It was such a cool experience and so competitive," said Sam. "To be able to start and play in a USA jersey is so crazy."
"Having Sam next to me there was incredible," Michela added. "Our parents got to go to Spain to watch those games, too, so it was a great experience for the whole family."
Both Agresti's would've been prime candidates to play for Team USA in the U-20 Women's World Cup, but the 2020 FIFA event had to be postponed and then cancelled due to COVID-19. Between the pandemic and a focus on this year's Olympics, there haven't been a lot of youth training trips for US Soccer and the sisters are now in the U-23 age grouping.
"The competition gets a lot tougher, especially for the senior national team," said Michela. "Ultimately that is one of our goals, to be able to play in an Olympics or a World Cup."
They way they've honed their games in Chestnut Hill certainly helps the cause. Michaela has developed into one of the Atlantic Coast Conference's elite defenders and barely ever comes off the field: She averaged more than 90 minutes last season, never playing fewer than the full term in any of her 14 games.
"There's confidence that comes with more minutes," said Michela, who's played 314 minutes this year with a few breaks since the Eagles have outscored their competition 15-3.
Batting inside the box at the highest level of college soccer is not easy. There's a lot of running, interval training and yoga for stretching and recovery that goes into preparing the body to play every minutes of every game.
"As a team we've come in a lot more fit than we were last year. With the talent we added through transfers and freshmen, it's on another level," said Michela, who was voted by her teammates as one of BC's three captains going into her junior season. Seniors Jenna Bike and Mia Karras, who grew up in Middleton and went to Brooks, are the others.
"It's an honor and a privilege, especially since it comes from my teammates," Michela said. "Their trust in me to lead them along with Jenna and Mia is huge. I love to show my leadership with the way I play and through my aggressive mentality. I'm working on gaining that voice leading as well."
Samantha's been an iron woman in terms of minutes played, too. She's played 1123 minutes last year, behind only Michela and Karras on the team, and Samantha's been a jack-of-all-trades with the ability to impact the game either as a starter (she's got 15 in the last 18 games) or as a sub.
"Overall my confidence and consistency are way up. In the past I'd have games or practices where I wasn't as consistent and now I've found a role and I keep pushing myself every day to improve," Sam said. "It's both mental and physical with the way we train and play. It's being strong and fast, and we have great coaches and a great strength and conditioning program to help."
A great start of the Eagles will get tougher as they hit the bulk of their ACC schedule. It's one of the best women's soccer conference in the country for a reason, with battles on the road against powers like North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame on tap in the next few months. They're looking forward to the challenge and hoping to help the Eagles reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.
Whether its a case of giving their opponents double trouble or a taste of a twin killing, the Agresti's are a pair capable of beating the full house. No one knows a twin better than her sister, so the natural question is what is their favorite part of the other's game?
"I love Sam in that attacking role," Michela said. "She's so good at turning a defender and finding those slips where you can fit the ball. The way she plays can penetrate a team and really prevent things from getting stuck on the wings."
"The way Michela can play for 80 minutes a game, every game, is amazing," Sam said. "No matter what happens, she can find a path through the field to get back and defend. Her mentality to make sure the team keeps the clean sheet is incredible."
