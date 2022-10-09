Two down, two to go.
After cruising through his Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifying event in late August, Chris Francoeur roared into Stage 1 of 3 with confidence. He proceeded to go 12-under par over his four rounds at host Mayfield Sand Ridge Country Club in Chardon, Ohio, easily moving through with a second place finish.
Now, just two stages stand between Francoeur and a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour, a professional feeder league for the PGA Tour. He’ll tee off for Stage 2 beginning on Tuesday at the University of New Mexico Championship Course in Albuquerque, a track he had the luxury of playing last fall while with the University of Louisville golf team.
“Round 1 wasn’t the best score but I was able to take some positives from it,” explained Francoeur, who opened up with a 3-over par 75 at Stage 1 before catching fire over the final three days.
“I really didn’t play poorly; it was pouring out and kind of just one of those days where nothing really went my way,” he continued. “So that mentality kept me going into the next few days and I talked to my dad who said to forget about that round and see how low you can go the next three days. I kind of just kept telling myself that because I knew I was playing well.”
Francoeur responded with stellar rounds of 66, 69 and 66 to jolt up the leaderboard into a solo second place finish. He made eight birdies in his final round to finish just one stroke back of medalist Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I didn’t really make many mistakes the next three days and I putted solid,” added Francoeur. “So I’m glad I was able to bounce back well.”
Francoeur wasn’t the only former Eagle to make it out of Ohio. Atkinson’s Nick Pandelena, who won the Division 1 individual title as a senior at St. John’s back in the fall of 2011, also qualified after going 10-under par (71-69-68-70) for a fourth place finish. He’ll play his second stage qualifier at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia, also beginning on Tuesday.
“We actually stayed together (for the tournament),” said Francoeur. “We’ve known each other for a while both being SJP guys, so it was cool that we were both able to get through. We stayed right on the golf course and would just putt on the putting green after rounds until it got dark and then just go grab dinner. It was a good time.”
Should Francoeur and/or Pandelena survive their Stage 2 qualifiers this week, they’d advance to the Final Stage set for November 4-7 in Savannah, Georgia. Strong performances there would officially land them a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour for the upcoming season.
“The game feels good right now so I’m ready to get going,” said Francoeur.
