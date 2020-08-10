Pandemic can't keep Salem State baseball off recruiting trail

Salem State head baseball coach Al Donovan, like all his collegiate coaching brethren, normally logs more innings watching potential recruits than he can count.
With five months of baseball lost to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Vikings' entire 2020 season, his busy summer has been aiming to make up for lost time.
"You've got to pound it right now while there's so many games being played. Especially since we missed the whole high school season," Donovan, the Vikings' head coach since 2016, said while on a recruiting trip to Connecticut last week.
Believe it or not, the lost '20 campaign had a bigger impact on potential recruits Salem State might bring in for the 2022 season than for the class they added for next spring. Donovan and his coaches typically keep a keen eye on a high school player's junior season, and since it's often hard to crack schoolboy lineups as sophomores, there's not a lot of information out there about potentially great players that missed their entire 11th grade baseball campaigns.
"You're looking at videotape from sophomores. It's two years old, and that adds some difficulty to the process," said Donovan, who came away very happy with the group Salem State got commitments from to join the team this fall.
"We were well ahead of time on those guys," he added. "We saw what they could do last year and last summer, and we're really excited about the group."
Incoming talent
Salem State was hit hard by graduation at the catcher position, but has nearly half its recruiting class capable of playing behind the dish. Dirk D'Moore of Georgia is a power hitter with a big arm, while catchers Sam Erskine and Blake Benway are two of of four recruits from Connecticut. Medway's Matt Mueller also can catch, as can Gloucester's E.J. Field.
Pitching-wise, Nick Rector from New Jersey projects as a really strong addition to Salem State's rotation, along with Kyle Blanche and Dan Dicorpo from Connecticut.
Lynn's Jomar Moreta can help out either in the outfield or infield, and Peabody's versatile middle infielder, Jordan Anzuoni, looks like a gem for the Vikings who could also potentially help in a bullpen role.
As a perennial contender in the MASCAC, Salem State is a reputable Division 3 power that's sent players like Brock Riley, Mike Davis and Richie Fecteau to the professional ranks in recent years. As important to Donovan is that of his six graduated seniors, four will head to graduate school.
"We stress to kid that its not about the division number, it's about opportunity," said Donovan, who was proud to see his team's cumulative GPA go over 3.00 for the first time this spring.
"We don't want to bring in 30 guys and have cuts. We want to find 8-10 kids that will compete right away and grow and develop for four years."
An eye on 2021
Looking ahead, only one of Salem State's 2020 seniors has decided to use the extra year granted by the NCAA to play again. It's a big one, though, with Traverse Briana having won the 2019 national batting champion by hitting .528.
"He's the best contact hitter I've ever seen in college," said Donovan. "He doesn't miss balls. No matter how hard they throw, how sharp the breaking ball is, he doesn't miss. He has such great hand-eye coordination."
While he's spending the summer watching as much baseball as possible in the New England area and beyond, Donovan is also working his various contacts in the coaching industry to see what hidden gems are out there. With fewer chances to see live action, the network of coaching sources you can trust becomes that much more important.
Salem State is also hoping they can have some kind of fall workouts if the conditions around the COVID-19 pandemic allow. It's been a unique ride these last few months, and the program's eyes are on competing again next March.
"Nothing's etched in stone. We're going week-by-week with whatever the state allows and dictates. Hopefully we'll be able to do some things," Donovan said. "It's tough for everyone, but it's a situation no one's ever been in before and I know our AD (Nicolle Wood) and our conference is doing everything they can to come up with ideal plans that are safe for everyone."
