BEVERLY — Like most years, the Beverly boys soccer team has endured its share of ups and downs this fall.
Whether they were battling injuries — both senior captain Teo Berbic and standout junior Nick Braganca missed time with lower body ailments — dealing with COVID-19 related setbacks, or simply adjusting to the newly implemented rules like the rest of Massachusetts, nothing about the 2020 campaign has been easy.
Despite all the challenges, Beverly has managed to do the one thing that all competitive squads strive for: win games. Following Thursday afternoon's 7-0 defeat of league rival Salem, the Panthers hold a 6-3-1 record with one game remaining on Friday at Danvers (6:30).
"Just in general I'm glad the kids are out here playing," said Beverly head coach Edgar de Leon. "Our focus has been on the seniors and just giving them a good experience so that they can have good memories leaving here."
Thursday's win over Salem would definitely qualify as one of those good memories. Led by Braganca, the Panthers pounced on Salem early and often to all but put the game out of reach before halftime.
Braganca scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of action, two of which came off assists from Carson Brean and Ethan Sheris, respectively, and a depleted Witches' squad could never recover. Salem had just 11 players dressed for Thursday's clash, including two eighth graders, meaning all 11 of those guys were forced to play the entire 80 minutes of action.
As for Braganca, his first half hat trick gives him eight goals for the season, pushing him into the upper echelon of the North Shore's scoring leaders.
"We knew coming in to today that Salem wasn't going to have much because they were depleted," said de Leon. "It's almost never going to work out when you have to show up with 11 guys."
Hard to argue with de Leon on that. The Witches already entered the season with a young, inexperienced group, and having to play without any substitutes and even more underclassmen — against a strong team like Beverly no less — is no easy task.
Needless to say, the Panthers took advantage. Following the three scores by Braganca, Beverly continued to control the pace and tempo of the game while keeping the ball at their own feet. Henry Mercier, Jared Gilligan, Marshall Lee and Sheris all got in on the goal scoring action before the final whistle, while Sheris and Brean each added another assist. Jordan Humdy and Nick Buoniconti also tallied assists in the win.
While the victory may have come a bit easier than some of their other bouts this autumn, it gave Beverly a chance to work on some different things as they prepared for their season finale on Friday.
"Even through the breaks the main discussion was continuing to move the ball and keep better possession of the ball through the middle of the field," said de Leon. "We wanted to get into the final third with good positioning and get chances from outside the box rather than always getting down to the end and crossing it for tap ins. So we're trying to balance our offense a little bit and not be so predictable."