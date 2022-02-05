SALEM — Seeing an opponent for the second time in a season provides an easy way to measure progress. For Beverly's girls hockey squad, Saturday's Northeastern League victory was progress personified.
The Panthers earned a thorough 4-1 victory over host Marblehead at Salem State's Rockett Arena. It was one of the Orange-and-Black's most controlling defensive efforts of the season and a complete turnaround from Marblehead's come-from-behind overtime win the first time these rivals met back in December.
"The girls are getting better all the time and they're working really hard," said Beverly coach Matt Lampert, his team now 7-4-2. "We've come a long way."
With a 27-16 edge in shots on goal, Beverly scored the most goals Marblehead goalie Lily Francoeur's allowed all season. After a scoreless opening period, senior captain Jamie DuPont broke through in the middle frame.
Scoring two goals only 33 seconds apart, she put her team ahead by a pair. The first tally saw Halle Greenleaf throw the puck from the side boards to the center of the ice, where DuPont corralled and flicked a quick shot through the wickets.
Moments later, DuPont steamed down the right wing and fired a high snipe to the corner of the net, unassisted, to put her team in control.
The Panthers then used special teams to put the game away in the third. Two penalties on the Lady Headers (now 6-7) provided 74 seconds of 5-on-3 time. Captain Kayleigh Crowell netted her 11th goal of the year just before the two skater advantage expired with a quick shot from the slot assisted by Victoria Willington.
With the second power play still in tact, Beverly took advantage with Greenleaf netting her 15th of the year, unassisted, with a nice move to cut to the net front.
"It was good to see us take care of business on the power play," said Lampert. "Marblehead's a really good team so if we hadn't extended the lead they could've come back on us again."
Elsa Wood denied Beverly goalie Megan McGinnity her first shutout of the season with a power play goal of her own with 2:40 left in regulation. McGinnity made 15 saves and defensemen Ashley Freitas, Katherine Purcell, Sadie Papamechail and Caroline Horn played well. The offensive outburst against a stingy Marblehead team was even more impressive since Beverly was without two of its leading scorers (Shea Nemeskal and Bradie Arnold); 8th grader Meghan Ryan and freshman Emily Mahoney flanked Crowell on the second line and filled in admirably.
Marblehead celebrated its Senior Night and got strong performances from captains Hadley Wales and Elle Seller. Francoeur finished with 23 saves, flashing the leg pad on a blast by DuPont from the circle on the penalty kill and making a point blank stop of Kaylee Rich among her highlights.
Beverly 4, Marblehead 1
at Rockett Arena, Salem
Beverly;0;2;2;4
Marblehead;0;0;1;1
Scoring Summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: B, Jamie DuPont (Halle Greenleaf, Kaylee Rich), 11:14; B, DuPont (un), 11:47.
Third period: B, Kayleigh Crowell (Victoria Willington), 5x3 ppg, 3:39; B, Greenleaf (un), ppg, 4:49; M, Elsa Wood (un), ppg, 12:20.
Saves: B, Megan McGinnity 15; M, Lily Francoeur 23.
Records: B, 7-4-2; M, 6-7-0.