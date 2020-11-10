BEVERLY — As if carrying out a high school soccer season in the midst of a global pandemic wasn't difficult enough, local teams are now running into another problem as the season draws closer to a close: it's getting dark outside very early.
Since Daylight Savings Time was enacted just over a week ago, teams without lights surrounding their fields have had games cut short due to darkness. It's an issue that teams don't normally run into in the regular season, but with things wrapping up later this fall it's come into play.
Regardless, the Beverly and Marblehead boys squads battled for over 70 minutes Tuesday afternoon before the refs officially called it off — and what a competitive affair it was. While the Magicians consistently pressed forward and put pressure on Beverly's defense in the second half, they were never able to find the back of the net, ultimately falling 1-0.
Beverly got its lone goal in the opening half when junior Teo Berbic blasted one home off an indirect kick in the middle. Berbic, along with teammate Nick Braganca, were both injured in a clash with Gloucester earlier this season and were initially ruled out for the remainder of the year. But both players are back in the fold and looked sharp Tuesday.
"We're just trying to work out so many different lineups every day because of who's healthy and who's not," said Beverly (4-2-1) head coach Edgar de Leon. "So it's very difficult to have a system of play that's gelling all the time. Fortunately, we do have these guys who are very talented AND able to find those little spaces, and they make things happen. Those are the kinds of guys that are game changers."
In terms of the injuries to two of his top players, de Leon admitted he was surprised they were able to come back so quickly. "The doctors cleared them and said they could play throughout the season and sort out their injuries when they're finished," he said.
Berbic's decisive marker came in the first quarter on an indirect touch pass from teammate Joseph Battistelli. It was a booming kick that sailed over Marblehead's defensive line and the outstretched arms of keeper Gavin Shevory.
From there, the Panthers continued to dominate possession and generate numerous other chances. Marblehead's defense held strong, however, paving the way for an improved second half that saw the visitors completely flip the game script.
Perhaps the momentum-swinging play occurred late in the second quarter when Braganca lined up a penalty kick hoping to increase his team's lead. Shevory was there to make a diving stop to his left, and his teammates responded with a new wave of energy and intensity.
"I think when the team saw Gavin save the PK that set up a spark ... a spark that we were missing in the beginning," said Marblehead (0-3) head coach Elmer Magana. "We pressed in the second half and we had our chances; we just didn't put it in."
Junior midfielders Brogan McGorray and Edward Foster each had golden opportunities in the third quarter to net the equalizer for the Magicians, but neither shot was true. Senior captain Padraig Bresnahan, who played a tremendous game throughout, also missed wide on a good look.
McGorray's shot was the closest Marblehead got to scoring, as his point blank blast was swallowed up by Beverly keeper Nicholas Gribbins at the last second. Both Gribbins and fellow keeper Graham Speidel were stout in net throughout, each playing a half to combine for the shutout.
Additionally, midfielder Ian Visnick and defender Nick Fox did a great job limiting the Magicians' opportunities and earned praise from de Leon following the win.
"Nick's just so strong on the ball all the time and doesn't make a lot of mistakes," said de Leon. "He wins everything, so having that kind of physicality on your back line helps us get scores like today."
For Marblehead, Oliver Buckhoff played a terrific game in his first start of the season lining up alongside Bresnahan.
"There's been a lot of obstacles in terms of getting the guys into a rhythm," said Magana. "But I knew we were going to show up against the Panthers because they're a good team. That's the mentality that I've seen from our guys; they rise to the challenge against the big teams."