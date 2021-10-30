GLOUCESTER -- The rain let up. The Beverly High football offense did not.
Playing against an inexperienced and undermanned Gloucester squad Saturday afternoon, the Panthers ripped off 30 points in the second quarter to turn a tight contest into a blowout, rolling over the Fishermen, 43-0, on a gray day at Newell Stadium.
"We needed this," said head coach Jeff Hutton, whose Panthers (4-4) will now await their playoff fate when the pairings are announced Monday afternoon. Qualifying in a loaded Division 2 field, they'll be on the road against a yet-to-be determined foe.
"We read to the guys (from The Salem News) about them missing tackles last week, and they took it to heart," added Hutton. "We told them, 'If people in the press are noticing, then it's really obvious. Let's see which team shows up today.' Then they went out and did what needed to be done."
The margin of victory for the Orange-and-Black was the largest ever in the 113-game history of this series, surpassing Beverly's 48-0 win almost 100 years ago (1923, to be precise).
With the visitors up 6-0 after 12 minutes, they found the end zone four times on just 13 offensive plays to take a commanding lead.
Following a Gloucester drive that took 7 minutes and 58 seconds that bled into the second quarter, Beverly needed just three plays to go 76 yards. Quarterback Pierce Heim (4-for-6, 101 yards) found a wide open Zack Sparkman over the middle, and the tight end rumbled 54 yards to paydirt. Jordy Irvine's 2-point rush made it 14-0.
"Just four verts (i.e., verticals) out of a different formation there," said Hutton. "With one high safety, our two inside receivers run and create space, and their guy has to pick one. He guessed wrong that time and we got the score."
Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor had talked to his squad (now 1-7) before the game about getting off to a strong start and building momentum while not allowing the Panthers to do the same. But with only 29 players dressed and two of them leaving with injuries -- including starting quarterback Nick Carey after back-to-back big hits early in the second quarter, that task became much more difficult.
"I thought we played pretty well in the first quarter. But for whatever reason, we weren't able to sustain it and that rolled over into the rest of the game," said O'Connor. "Beverly has good athletes, a big offensive line and just wore us down.
A Fishermen fumble on the ensuing kickoff resulted in Beverly recovering on the GHS 15, and senior Andre Sullivan (74 yards on 6 carries) promptly ran it up the gut into the end zone on the next play. with senior Manny Hernandez following with a 2-point rush. Following the first of Sparkman's two interceptions on Gloucester's next series, the Panthers went 70 yards in seven plays, capped by Irvine's 17-yard run around right end.
With a minute to go until halftime, Sparkman ("he was fantastic all game," said Hutton) intercepted another ill-advised Gloucester pass and ran it back to the hosts' 8-yard line. Hernandez then broke a tackle-for-loss in the backfield, reversed field and scored around left end. The second of Drew Fowler's two straight extra points extended Beverly's lead to 36-0 at the break.
But the Panthers weren't finished. An attempted punt for Gloucester on the first series of the third quarter when awry when the snap sailed over the punter's head, with Beverly taking over at the Fishermen's 4-yard line. Irvine ran unimpeded up the middle for the score, and Fowler tacked on the point after. It was running time from this point forward as the Panthers emptied their bench.
Beverly's final score came midway through the fourth quarter when junior Marcelo Pinto bounced to the outside and took it home from 23 yards out along the right side.a
The Panthers now lead their all-time series with Gloucester, 63-45-5, having won the last three meetings by a combined score of 119-13.
"We still need to keep improving and work to get better, especially going on the road now," said Hutton "Anyone we play on the South Shore is going to be very, very good. Reading is 8-0 and they're probably going to be on the road; that shows you how deep this division is."
Beverly 50, Gloucester 0
at Newell Stadium, Beverly
Beverly (4-4);6;30;7;7;50
Gloucester(1-7);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring summary
B-Devon Smalls 19 pass from Pierce Heim (pass failed)
B-Zack Sparkman 54 pass from Heim (Jordy Irvine rush)
B-Andre Sullivan 15 run (Manny Hernandez rush)
B-Irvine 17 run (Drew Fowler kick)
B-Hernandez 8 run (Fowler kick)
B-Irvine 4 run (Fowler kick)
B-Marcelo Pinto 23 run (Fowler kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Andre Sullivan 6-74, Jordy Irvine 9-44, Andrew Schweizer 2-25, Marcelo Pinto 1-23, Manny Hernandez 3-18, Troy Wetmore 1-(-1), Walker Center 2-(-7); Gloucester — Frank DeSisto 9-18, Caleb Decoste 7-6. Ewan McCarthy 1-3, Aidan Cornetta 2-3, Rob Schuster 1-2, Justin Lark 1-0, John Gacciardi 1-(-1), Nick Carey 1-(-12).
PASSING: Beverly — Pierce Heim 4-6-101-2-0, Wetmore 0-0-0-0-0; Gloucester — Carey 2-4-12-0-0; McCarthy 4-8-21-0-2.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Zack Sparkman 2-69, Devon Smalls 2-32; Gloucester — Schuster 1-16, Decoste 2-9, DeSisto 2-8, Cornetta 1-0, Cameron Widtfeldt 1-(-3).