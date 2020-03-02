Many high school basketball fans foolishly glanced over top-seeded Beverly High as a true contender in this winter’s Division 2 North boys basketball state tournament.
But after a dominant showing against a talented Malden Catholic team in last Friday’s quarterfinal bout, it’s time for one and all to take the Panthers seriously. Behind a 32-point, 19-rebound performance from senior captain Jack Crowley, a sound outing from fellow captain Duncan Moreland (20 points, 7 rebounds) and the squad’s deep supporting cast, Beverly blew past a skilled Lancers team, 81-60.
Next up, the Panthers (now 19-2) will test their mettle against No. 4 Burlington (18-4) — winners over No. 13 Woburn and No. 5 Winchester — in the sectional semifinals at Tewksbury High Tuesday (7 p.m.).
Burlington is no joke; the Red Devils finished the regular season atop the Freedom Division in the ever-competitive Middlesex League. It comes as no surprise that Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas expects a challenging clash Tuesday night.
“The thing that stands out to me the most is how hard they play and how well they’re coached. To me, (head coach) Phil Conners is one of the top coaches in the state,” said Karakoudas. “He gets them to play so hard and really buy into the system. And on top of that they’re a very talented bunch.”
One noticeable advantage the Panthers possess is their size. If Beverly can work the ball inside to Crowley, Moreland and fellow senior big man Austin Ayer like they’ve done so well down the stretch, it could be a long night for their opponents.
But while Burlington may not be the most physically imposing team Beverly has faced, they’re full of shooters and tend to live and die by the 3-ball — an approach that has yet to steer them wrong. The Red Devils canned 233 trifectas during the regular season and average just about 12 makes from deep per game. Guards Kyle Inglis (senior) and Aidan Oliver (sophomore) can both fill it up and get into the paint, but it’s really the overall shooting depth across the board that makes Burlington such a tough out.
“They’re constantly looking for threes or layups, and all five guys on the floor at all times can shoot,” said Karakoudas. “Combine that with how hard they play, how fundamentally sound they are and how excellent their attitude is, and that makes them a terrific team. There’s a reason they have 18 wins.”
Karakoudas says there will be times where he’ll implement a smaller lineup to counter Burlington’s speed and athleticism. The starting backcourt of Damian Bouras and Justin DeLaCruz has been terrific for the Orange-and-Black over the lat month, while guys like Gabe Copeland, Nick Braganca and Zack Sparkman could very well see key minutes against the smaller Red Raiders. Burlington’s two tallest players (Mike Melanson and Sean McLaughlin) are 6-foot-4, but they too are serious threats from deep.
Beverly should certainly feel confident heading into Tuesday’s tilt after the way they played against MC. But that doesn’t mean the Panthers can take any minutes off against Burlington.
“I thought heading into the tournament that whoever was going to win (Division 2 North) is the team that’s playing the best basketball at the right time, not necessarily the best team,” said Karakoudas. “The last three games we’re definitely playing our best basketball and the guys should stay confident, but not overly confident.
“This is no easy task, and the games keep getting harder. We’ll have to come in ready to play.”
