BEVERLY — Beverly exploded for five runs in the first inning on five hits and two walks to take a big lead and never relinquished it en route to a 6-3 win over Danvers.
Falcon freshman pitcher Skyler Coakley retired the first two batters she faced before Lindsey Gannon singled up the middle and scored on a triple by Noelle McLane. Mya Perron followed with an RBI single to plate McLane, and after Emily Stilwell and pitcher Jazmine Sullivan walked to load the bases another run scored on Grace Coughlin's infield hit. Gabbi Wickeri drove in two more with a single.
The ability to deliver the big hit to keep an inning going proved to be the difference in the NEC battle.
"Beverly had that one big inning when they connected up the middle," said Danvers coach Dom Gasdia. "We hit the ball well, but right at people too many times. The first game we played them we won by a similar score. We knew they'd be aggressive, and that team has improved since we last saw them."
Coakley only gave up one hit after that first inning, a single to Sullivan in the fourth, before giving way to Emily Goddard with two on and two out in the sixth. Gannon greeted Goddard with an RBI single for an insurance tally, and once again the damage was done with two down.
"We don't worry with two outs because we've been hitting in that same situation all season," said Panther coach Megan Sudak after her team picked up its 11th win of the year (11-3). "I would have liked more runs and more hits, but we got off to a great start and made it hold up. I'm really pleased with the way we've been playing."
Danvers chipped away at the lead, outhitting Beverly 11-7 but failure to come up with the big one when the bases were loaded proved costly. Sullivan bore down with runners on. Jamie DuPont was rock solid at shortstop and Emily Stilwell made two huge catches in center field. The visitors left the bases loaded in the third, fifth, and seventh.
Stilwell made a spectacular diving catch on a shot by Ava Gray in the third for the second out of the inning, and Sullivan struck out the next batter to end the threat. The Falcons scored two runs in the fifth, but could have done more damage. Stilwell raced a long way before making a one handed stab to rob Kristina Yebba of extra bases. Goddard hit a long fly to right field and came all the way around to score when the ball got by the outfielder and then the throw to the plate was wild. Gray walked to keep it going and later scored on a double by Ashley Clark, but once again three were left on base when Sullivan whiffed the next hitter.
"Center is not my main position, but I've been working to get better there," said captain Stilwell. "We're all doing our part to help make our team better. We've qualified for the (upcoming) tournament which is exciting. This year is so much fun because we're winning."
Sullivan went the distance in the circle, giving up 11 hits and four walks while striking out five. The Falcons (7-8) had something going in the top of the seventh, but once again left them loaded after getting only one run. Goddard started things off with her second double and four hits of the afternoon. Sullivan retired the next two hitters before giving up an RBI single to Clark, who had three hits. Emma McCullough reached on an error, and Brea Robinson worked a walk before Kaylee Marsello hit a shot to DuPont, who threw her out on a close play to end it.
"We left too many runners on base," said Gasdia. "After giving up those early runs Coakley settled down and pitched very well. She battled all the way, and is our only pitcher now since Makayla Cunningham is concussed. We can bring in Goddard if needed but hate to take her out of the infield. Yebba made some big plays for us at shortstop, and Robinson has kept us in a lot of games with her defense in center field this season. She's money, covering so much ground and making all the plays."
Yebba, Sadie Papamechial, Robinson, and Lauren Ahearn all hit safely for the Falcons. Gannon had a pair of hits for the Panthers while McLane, Perron, Sullivan, Grace Coughlin, and Wickeri had one apiece.
"Lindsey had a couple of big hits," said Sudak. "She's been seeing the ball big all year. Emily had a great game in center, and really bailed us out a couple of times, and Jazmine did a nice job in the circle going the distance."